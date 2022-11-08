Titan Wealth appoints new head of portfolio management

Macpherson has joined the firm from LGT UK Wealth Management, where he spent twelve years.
Titan Wealth has appointed Tom Macpherson to the newly-created role of head of portfolio management.

Macpherson, who has joined the firm from LGT UK Wealth Management, will be responsible for delivery and structure of investment solutions to the IFA community, while also ensuring that investment expertise is aligned across Titan's growing family of businesses. 

During his twelve years at LGT, he held several roles in the Model Portfolio Service team, including as head of MPS and Volare funds. He also chaired the firm's Investment Committee and was a voting member of the Fund Selection Committee.

abrdn sales veteran Stuart McGlynn departs after 24 years

Commenting on his new role, Macpherson said: "Titan's comprehensive investment proposition is a standout product in a crowded market, and I am excited to support the firm on the delivery of new and innovative wealth and asset management solutions as it continues to build on its ambitious growth plans."

Titan is aiming for £7bn assets under administration and £4bn assets under management by the end of 2022, as well as £50bn and £40bn, respectively, over the next three to five years.

Andrew Fearon, joint CEO at Titan Wealth Holdings, added: "With these appointments Titan is increasingly well-positioned to pursue our ambitious growth targets, meet and drive further demand for our comprehensive client to custody model of investment management and integrated platform services."

