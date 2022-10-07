41% of IFAs more stressed after Mini Budget than GFC

Following the government's latest fiscal statement, Opinium Research surveyed 209 advisers between the 30 September and 5 October on the varied impact the government's Mini Budget on advisers.

The survey also found that 34% of advisers reported working more hours, whilst 25% said they were feeling more anxious about the impact of the Mini Budget on their business.

Outside of work, 25% of advisers who have been impacted by the Mini Budget said it has caused their mental health to suffer, while 32% reported being unable to see family and friends as often, and 30% said they were unable to sleep.

Uptick in demand

Despite the additional stress, advisers reported a more positive outlook for their businesses with over two in five (43%) receiving more client enquiries than usual following the budget announcement.

The surveyed advisers reported that most of the customer enquiries post the Mini Budget related to client concerns about the performance of their savings and investments (78%), followed by those buying property (37%) and those approaching retirement (30%).

In addition, when asked about business prospects over the next year, 58% of surveyed advisers think that general demand for advice will grow, while 56% expect to gain clients as the need for advice increases.

Opinium head of financial services research Alexa Nightingale said: "The impact of the latest budget announcement from the Government on the economy has been clear, and in turn our research highlights the effect this has had on advisers in the UK.

"It is understandable that many clients will be seeking advice on what the new economic landscape will mean for them, and so could signal a sustained uptick in advice enquiries and IFA business volumes.

"Hopefully, this flurry of activity will level out somewhat in the near future, so that those advisers who are feeling more stretched can go back to a more manageable workload."