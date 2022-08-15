Tatton AM completes £7m acquisition of 8AM Global

Tatton has bought 50% of 8AM Global's issued share capital and retains the option to acquire the remaining 50% in due course.

The sale and purchase transaction, first announced in April 2022, is thought to provide IFA's with access to an extended range of risk-profiled investments, and complements TAM's existing offering to investors.

Post completion, 8AM's AUM is expected to be £800m and it is anticipated to generate adjusted profits of £700m in its first full year under TAM ownership.

It currently houses a model portfolio service, three multi-asset funds and Tactical Growth and Focused funds.

Tatton Asset Management boosts AUM 20% over six months

The proposal was announced as part of TAM's trading update for the year ending 31 March 2022, which detailed net inflows at the firm had led to a 26% uptick in AUM.

Commenting on the acquisition, TAM chief executive Paul Hogarth, said: "I am delighted to announce the completion of the acquisition of 50% of the share capital of 8AM Global Limited, an ambitious and growing DFM MPS business.

"The business complements TAM's existing core MPS offering which has continued to see strong net inflows over the first four months of this financial year. 8AM brings with it an experienced and motivated management team who are well known to us and culturally aligned to the values of the Group. We are very much looking forward to working with them."

TAM's full year results, published June 2022, revealed its AUM jumped 26% to £11bn, up from £9bn the year prior.

Net flows also increased, by 76% over the year, from £204m to £360m, as revenues grew £29.4m.