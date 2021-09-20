Oaktree acquires Sanlam Wealth UK in £140m deal

New brand to be announced

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 20 September 2021 • 2 min read
Sanlam Wealth UK chief executive Jonathan Polin
Image:

Sanlam Wealth UK chief executive Jonathan Polin

Oaktree Capital Management has acquired Sanlam Wealth UK for a total consideration of £140m, subject to regulatory approval.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and while Sanlam Wealth will retain its brand during a transition period, it will adopt a new brand and identity "in due course".

Sanlam Wealth CEO John White departs

It will remain an independent business and will operate separately to Ascot Lloyd, the national IFA consolidator that Oaktree recently invested in.

Chief executive of Sanlam UK Jonathan Polin will lead the new business and will retain support of "key members of its management team", although a leadership team for the refocussed business will be announced "at an appropriate point".

Polin said: "The sale of Sanlam Wealth to Oaktree ensures the business remains both operationally strong and financially stable in the long-term, while allowing us to drive forward as a faster and more agile independent wealth manager.

"This will be a new firm with a new purpose and a new way of working, with a refreshed commitment to delivering the very best products and services for our clients.

"We will have greater autonomy to flex to the needs of our people, and I look forward to working with Oaktree to assess and implement the opportunities available to us as we all look to share in the business's future successes."

Sanlam begins UK thematics push after 2020's acquisition spree

Federico Alvarez-Demalde, managing director of Oaktree, added: "We are delighted to have reached this agreement to acquire Sanlam Wealth. We firmly believe that the award-winning business built by Jonathan and his management team is a strong platform for growth in the fragmented wealth management market.

"Our investment will be targeted at providing excellent products and services for clients, development opportunities for staff and supporting management in the delivery of its innovative acquisition strategy.

"We look forward to working with Jonathan and team as they embark on the business' next chapter."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Ben Wicks steps back from former Woodford trust

OECD warns against removing stimulus support despite rising inflation

More on Investment

Richard de Lisle of the VT De Lisle America fund
Investment

Who might get stranded by US currency risk?

Dollar seigniorage is more powerful than ever

Richard de Lisle
clock 21 September 2021 • 3 min read
Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by WHEB at the Investment Week Sustainable & ESG Conference
Investment

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by WHEB at the Investment Week Sustainable & ESG Conference

Ted Franks, Fund Manager & Partner at WHEB Asset Management
clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read
Nikki Williamson of Quilter Investors
Investment

ESG reality check: The importance of human rights

Groups need to use their influence

Nikki Williamson
clock 20 September 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Schroders revamps UK equities business to meet client need

15 September 2021 • 3 min read
02

Invesco in 'early talks' merger with State Street's asset management arm - reports

17 September 2021 • 1 min read
03

'Pioneer' and titan of financial advice Alan Steel dies

17 September 2021 • 3 min read
04

UK's first green gilt smashes records with £90bn of demand

21 September 2021 • 1 min read
05

Investors lose their appetite for UK exposure within AIC global sectors

15 September 2021 • 4 min read
06

Philip Morris delists Vectura following acquisition

20 September 2021 • 1 min read
23 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 