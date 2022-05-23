Brooks Macdonald set to acquire Integrity Wealth Solutions

Integrity Wealth, based in Nuneaton, is an independent financial adviser firm with funds under management of £250m and about 800 clients. The firm specialises in advising business owners, high net worth individuals and their families.

The acquisition is planned to be paid in two tranches, with an element of the consideration linked to a three year growth target.

The firm's manager director, Martin Lindsey, is set to continue to lead Integrity Wealth Solutions, while beginning a role at Brooks Macdonald as senior financial planning director and head of advice.

Brooks Macdonald said the merger is set to add scale and expertise to its private client business. Integrity Wealth Solution's current clients will not see any change to the firm's products and services.

Lindsey commented: "Having found success as an independent firm, we are excited at the opportunity to benefit from the support and infrastructure of a larger company, one that matches our unwavering commitment to delivering value for our clients, and one where we believe we can continue to build our capabilities for the future."

Andrew Shepherd, CEO of Brooks Macdonald, added: "Martin Lindsey and his team at Integrity Wealth Solutions have been valued introducers to our UK Investment Management business since they launched in 2013. It is particularly pleasing that we have been at their side from their inception and have seen them become the success they are today, ready to accelerate that progress with Brooks Macdonald.

"An integral part of our proposition is to offer successful IFA partners like Integrity Wealth Solutions an opportunity to become part of a larger wealth management firm, adding both scale and capability, when the time is right for them. A shared culture and a focus on delivering a quality service provide a solid foundation from which to take advantage of exciting growth opportunities. I very much look forward to welcoming everyone at Integrity Wealth Solutions to Brooks Macdonald, enabling us to go from strength to strength together."