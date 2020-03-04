HMRC
The realities of changes to EIS tax breaks
A cause for celebration?
Tim Steer: How to avoid catastrophic share price falls
Book released today
Update: HMRC appeals Hargreaves Lansdown's 'discount' tax win
Debate over loyalty bonuses
Treasury Committee okays FCA chair Randell despite tax scheme involvement
Takes up role from 1 April
HMRC consults on applying VAT charge to research payments under MiFID II
Asset managers could further reduce research budgets
HMRC: Number of VCTs raising funds falling despite booming inflows
38 VCTs raised funds in 2016-17
IHT receipts grow to record £4.9bn in 2016-17
Up 4% year-on-year
HMRC hauls in 'record' £29bn in tax crackdown
Annual report and accounts 2016/17
Stocks and shares ISA flows hit record high in 2015/16
Despite low investor confidence
Scottish Mortgage's Anderson: Google should pay more tax
Owns £120m of shares in parent company Alphabet
HMRC under fire for 'incomplete' pensions freedom data
Payouts likely well short of actual figure
Gosling's Grouse: Advisers missing out on tax-efficient opportunities
We are about to embark on what I call the autumn acronym season where VCT, BPR, IHT, SEIS and EIS are part of many conversations advisers have with their clients.
Peer-to-peer lending celebrates record quarter - but do investors understand the risks?
Q2 saw new lending of £507m
Gosling's Grouse: Generation (ta)X
It seems like Martin Wheatley's leaving present to the industry is an attempt to tackle the cash deposit market and easier transfers of cash ISAs.
HMRC nets £27bn after tax avoidance crackdown
HMRC has secured £26.6bn from clamping down on tax avoidance and evasion in the last year, its annual accounts have shown.
Summer Budget: Government announces VCT 'forum' to clarify new rules
HMRC is to hold regular stakeholder forums to help clarify and develop the rules surrounding EIS, SEIS and VCT schemes.
HMRC allows ISA access to peer-to-peer lending trusts
HMRC has widened the range of investments available through ISAs to include peer-to-peer lending trusts.
'Aggressive' tax avoidance scheme in HMRC's sights
HMRC has said it will pursue users and promoters of an "aggressive" tax avoidance scheme run by high flying recruitment business Anderson Group.
Budget 2015: Govt eyes extra £3bn from tax avoidance clampdown
The government expects to collect an extra £3.1bn from those found to have avoided or evaded tax payments - and those professionals who help them - Chancellor George Osborne said in his Budget speech today.
Risky tax schemes forced to reveal HMRC surveillance
The government is to force tax avoidance schemes to reveal they are being monitored by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) as part of its wider clamp down on tax crime.
HSBC faces fresh investigations over tax scandal
HSBC is facing investigations at home and abroad following allegations that it colluded with Swiss clients to help them dodge tax.
Footballers blame advisers as HMRC clamps down on avoidance
Retired Premier League players are among more than 100 footballers who face financial ruin as a result of demands from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), but some stars have said the fault lies with their advisers.
HMRC income from tax crackdown on 'mass affluent' up 60%
HMRC's crackdown on tax avoidance and evasion by the "mass affluent" saw an income boost of 60% in the last year, a new report has claimed.
HMRC collects £136m in capital gains tax probes
HMRC investigations have yielded a record £136m in extra capital gains tax (CGT) collected from individuals and small businesses in the last year, according to an accountancy firm.