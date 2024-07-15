AJ Bell calls on government to merge Cash and Stocks and Shares ISAs into single product

Simplification push to revive markets

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

AJ Bell has called on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to deliver a “radical” simplification of the Individual Savings Accounts (ISA) market to revive the UK’s capital markets.

In a policy paper published today (15 July), the investment platform urged the new Labour government to create a single ISA product incorporating Cash ISAs, Stocks and Shares ISAs, Junior ISAs and Innovative Finance ISAs.  Chief executive Michael Summersgill said the merger would be the first step in achieving the ultimate goal of moving to a single ‘One ISA' regime, which he argued would unlock £30bn currently sitting in Cash ISAs.  AJ Bell: The British ISA is a bad idea "By combining the best features of ISAs into a single product, the government can make it easier for people to ...

More on Platforms

