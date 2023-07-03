On Thursday, the FCA published its policy statement on broadening retail access to the LTAF and laid out answers to questions that have been circling for years now.

One debate that began back during the open-ended property fund suspensions of 2020 (and 2019, if you include M&G) related to the notice period investors would have to give to ensure there wouldn't be a run on an illiquid fund.

As it turns out, the FCA believes 90 days is long enough to protect investors from widespread fund suspensions. However, it's not entirely clear whether this will prevent a run on a fund or just kick the can three months down the road.

Another conversation surrounded the accessibility of LTAFs, including potential rule changes to ISAs that would allow investors to hold the fund.

This was not forthcoming.

It's too warm for a tinfoil hat, but...

Investors utilising a stocks and shares ISA will not be able to access LTAFs thanks to the 90-day notice period, although the FCA noted this was "under current ISA regulations", so perhaps HMRC will offer a loophole.

Let's say an investor still wants to invest - can they go on a platform and just purchase the product like any investment trust, OEIC, ETF, share etc.?

Not just yet.

AJ Bell noted retail investment in illiquid assets - arguably the entire point of LTAFs - "comes with a considerable degree of complexity".

Hargreaves Lansdown senior analyst Nathan Long said the rules had struck "a great balance" between investor protection and participation but did clarify LTAF distribution would bring "new challenges".

This is before we even discuss the Consumer Duty implications, which some have suggested may prevent platforms selling or promoting LTAFs due to the increased cost they would incur in meeting the information obligations of the Duty.

Let's say all of these challenges are overcome and the investor still wants to go ahead - surely this is simple now?

Well, they have to read through all the applicable risk warnings and summaries and conduct an appropriateness assessment.

Additionally, unadvised retail investors will need to confirm their exposure to the LTAF - and any Restricted Mass Market Investments - is limited to 10% of their investable assets. Not really clear how this can be confirmed, but I assume we're going for an honesty box?

Providing all of this has gone smoothly, the investor now holds an LTAF, but what if something goes wrong?

Do they have protection?

Eh…

Simon (Reeve) says: 'We need some seriously inspiring leadership'

Under the current policy statement, the FCA is consulting on whether LTAFs should be excluded from FSCS cover.

It's easy to point to the open-ended property suspensions or Woodford or a range of illiquid troubles and question whether retail investors should have such open access to illiquid investments in an inherently liquid structure, and whether the LTAF solves any problems or just creates further issues.

However, I do agree with the sentiment of Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor, who argued that just because there are fund models well suited to long term assets - such as investment trusts - this doesn't mean innovation should be prevented, or that the ideal solution exists.

"No structure is perfect," Lipski said. "The price you pay for daily dealing in investment trusts is the discount, and any investment trust or fund is only ever as good as the people running it."

Whatever the LTAF and its consumer protections look like when it eventually comes to market, there are valid questions to be asked of it, including: does the LTAF work for retail investors, and does anybody want it?

This article was first published on 30 June as part of the Friday Briefing series, which is available exclusively to IW members each week. Sign up here to receive the Friday Briefing to your inbox each week.