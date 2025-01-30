WBS' Steve Croucher: Barriers to entry for fractional shares are higher than you think

Risks can 'grow at pace'

clock • 4 min read

HM Revenue & Customs has recently committed to allowing fractional shares to be purchased through an ISA.

The ability to own a fractional share – a share of a share – has significantly lowered barriers to entry for the average retail investor, in particular. They radically democratise the investment landscape, offering theoretically unlimited fractions of higher-priced stocks, enabling investors with even limited capital to own them. For finance professionals, the availability of these partial shares has several upsides: they facilitate more precise asset allocation, support dollar-cost averaging strategies and custom indexing, and make dividend reinvestment more efficient, to name a few....

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Investment

WBS' Steve Croucher: Barriers to entry for fractional shares are higher than you think
Investment

WBS' Steve Croucher: Barriers to entry for fractional shares are higher than you think

Risks can 'grow at pace'

Steve Croucher
clock 30 January 2025 • 4 min read
Partner Insight: India is no longer an emerging market – it has emerged
Investment

Partner Insight: India is no longer an emerging market – it has emerged

India's diverse and rapidly growing economy, bolstered by a strong domestic market and strategic geopolitical position, is reshaping the global economic landscape, says Vikas Pershad, India Portfolio Manager, Asia Pacific Equities Team, M&G Investments.

M&G Investments
clock 30 January 2025 • 3 min read
Investment Company of the Year Awards 2024 Winners Interview - Brunner Investment Trust PLC
Investment

Investment Company of the Year Awards 2024 Winners Interview - Brunner Investment Trust PLC

Isabella Gahagan
clock 28 January 2025 • 5 min read
Trustpilot