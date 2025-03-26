Spring Statement 25: Labour doubles down on tax evasion

Chancellor Rachel Reeves today (26 March) pledged to further invest in cracking down on tax evasion to raise an extra £1bn in gross tax revenue per year by 2029/30.
The government will look to technology and invest in HMRC to raise £7.5bn a year through tax avoidance crackdowns. That £7.5bn includes £6.5bn previously announced in last year's (30 October 2024) Autumn Budget. It will add a further 500 HMRC staff, in addition to the 5,000 already announced. In Spring Statement documents published today, the government confirmed the publication of four consultations, including proposals to "strengthen HMRC's ability to take action against those tax advisers who facilitate non-compliance from their clients". Other consultations are focused on third...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes