HM Treasury
Diversity and the power of belonging
Making employees feel welcomed and valued
Treasury Committee urges expansion of FCA's powers
Expanding the 'regulatory perimeter'
Treasury green-lights sale of new EU funds into UK regardless of Brexit outcome
UK investors' access to new EU funds secured in event of no-deal Brexit
UK regulators reveal 'comprehensive' crypto regulation plans
Sale of crypto-referencing derivatives could be banned
BNY Mellon IM appoints government Brexit adviser as first chief economist
Shamik Dhar joins from the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office
Lord Mandelson: Asset managers face 'maximum regulatory uncertainty' amid 'blind Brexit'
Speaking at the IA policy conference
Treasury to look into regulation of Bitcoin and blockchain in cryptocurrency inquiry
Currently unregulated
Treasury Committee okays FCA chair Randell despite tax scheme involvement
Takes up role from 1 April
Update: Goldman Sachs AM commits to Women in Finance Charter as Treasury reveals names yet to sign up
Letter to 33 financial services firms
IA develops 'accelerator' to support fintech firms in asset management
Due to launch in Q2
Asset managers hope to return $1trn in offshore funds to UK after Brexit
Discussions with the Treasury
Autumn Budget 2017: Government to publish 'long-term strategy' to support UK asset managers
Second Budget this year
HM Treasury: We are 'committed' to supporting asset managers post-Brexit
Need to remain competitive
Treasury select committee hits out at BoE's lack of diversity 'at most senior level'
Urging Treasury to appoint more women
Treasury Committee launches 'Women in Finance' inquiry
First evidence session on 24 October
Kuber CEO Campbell: Bold thinking required to overhaul patient capital
The Treasury's "patient capital" review has put forward a whole range of ideas for supporting investment in those businesses that want to make the jump from "start-up" to "scale-up", and some of its proposals would undoubtedly cost public money, writes...
Fears VCTs and EIS may become 'soft targets' for politicians
Vehicles may face restrictions in autumn Budget
Warning on EIS budget clampdown
Plans to stop high earners abusing tax reliefs
How can we build a fit for purpose patient capital industry?
Dermot Campbell, CEO of Kuber Ventures, responds to the most recent Treasury consultation on supporting innovative businesses
Treasury rejects Woodford-backed Patient Capital ISA idea
Would lack 'sufficient impact'
Nicky Morgan elected as chair of Treasury select committee
Succeeds Andrew Tyrie
PM May appoints Brexiteer Steve Barclay as economic secretary
Economic secretary to the Treasury
Gilt yields pass 1% for first time since Brexit vote as sterling slump continues
Foreign investors shed sterling assets