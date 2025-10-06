Reeves to pitch to potential IPO candidates – reports

Alongside Goldman Sachs' Anthony Gutman

Michael Nelson
1 min read

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to meet with potential candidates considering listing on the London Stock Exchange.

More on UK

