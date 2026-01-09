'Too many unknowns' to make private markets systemic risk call

House of Lords report

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

The House of Lords has found there is not enough data to determine whether the growth of private markets is detrimental to the UK’s financial stability.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Terry Smith gives three reasons behind Fundsmith Equity's 'challenging' year

Janus Henderson and HSBC sign global equity fund distribution deal

More on Regulation

FCA sets October 2027 date for cryptoasset rules implementation
Regulation

FCA sets October 2027 date for cryptoasset rules implementation

Issues further guidance

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 09 January 2026 • 1 min read
UK to loosen financial benchmark regulation
Regulation

UK to loosen financial benchmark regulation

90% less regulated benchmarks

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 18 December 2025 • 2 min read
FCA's non-financial misconduct rules 'opaque' over social media activity
Regulation

FCA's non-financial misconduct rules 'opaque' over social media activity

Lack of definitions and case studies

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 16 December 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot