Chancellor orders Consumer Duty wholesale review

The instruction forms part of a broader regulatory overhaul unveiled by the government on Tuesday (15 July) through its Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness Strategy consultation. According to the HM Treasury consultation paper, Reeves has asked the FCA to how it will tackle concerns around how the Duty applies to wholesale distribution chains that impact retail consumers. Further, the FCA was asked to provide "certainty" around the classification of professional clients. Rachel Reeves unveils 'most wide-ranging reforms' in Mansion House speech The consultation paper state...