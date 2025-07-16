Reeves outlines targeted support next steps amid financial advice shake-up

Speaking at her first Mansion House speech on Tuesday (15 July), Reeves said the current system of financial advice and guidance is "tangled" and is preventing people from accessing the right kind of help. In response, the government is working with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to introduce an advice category that aims to bridge the advice gap. Reeves confirmed that a consumer investment confidence campaign will launch in April 2026 and that a review into the current system of risk warnings will report back by January. The latter, led by Investment Association CEO Chris Cummings...