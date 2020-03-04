health
Coronavirus contagion concerns: Unknown territory
Difficult to predict impact on global growth
Candriam launches oncology impact fund on World Cancer Day
Product to focus on innovations in cancer treatment
Mind over matter: How neurodiverse is your firm?
Exploring neurodiversity in the workplace
Nine megatrends of the future to shape investment growth
Top nine trends to focus on
Investec and Vanguard join forces with insurer to launch health-related investments
Vitality enters long-term savings market
Four unloved healthcare stocks that stand to benefit from ageing populations
Top picks for long-term care
Industry Voice: Healthy Investing
Martyn Jones explains how companies can help people achieve a better lifestyle through healthier eating and physical activity, while also potentially benefitting financially.
Industry Voice: Tobacco's investment returns and societal costs
The S&P 500 Tobacco index has out-performed the S&P by more than 1,000% over the last 28 years, creating significant investment returns for investors.
Why investors need not be concerned by Hillary's plans to clamp down on drug pricing
Concerns have been mounting in the run-up to the US election, particularly over Hillary Clinton's proposed clamp down on drug pricing, writes Carl Harald Janson.
AXA IM hires Barclays specialist to run healthcare funds
AXA IM has hired a sell-side healthcare specialist as the permanent replacement for former Health fund manager Gemma Game, who left the group last year.
Election result: Can parties compromise on key issues?
As Britain wakes up this morning to a likely hung parliament, Investment Week examines the key issues threatening a cross-party coalition.
Managers welcome US health bill
Historic decision is expected to improve the prospects for many US biotech and pharmaceutical companies