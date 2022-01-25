Pictet Alternative Advisors focuses on health with second thematic private equity strategy launch

The new strategy aims to invest in biotech and healthcare-focused venture capital, growth and private equity funds globally and will make a "substantial" allocation to co-investments within five key segments in which it will make "high conviction" investments.

Therapeutics, diagnostics, digital health, medical technology, and health care and services providers have been identified as the key segments for the strategy to invest in.

Pierre Stadler, head of thematic private equity at PAA said: "From a private equity standpoint, the five areas provide opportunities across the full spectrum of company maturities.

"Deal flow in therapeutics, digital health and diagnostics is particularly strong in early and growth stages. Medtech and care providers, meanwhile, tend to be more attractive at buyout stage."

Stadler added: "PAA's expertise in building diversified portfolios, which include investments in health companies of all stages (from seed to late-stage VC, growth equity or LBO) will enable PAA to build its health strategy with a mitigated risk approach."

PAA's existing thematic private equity franchise was initiated with the successful fundraising of its first fund dedicated to technology, which was closed at a hard cap of $350m in September 2021.

Yann Mauron, investment manager for the strategy, said: "Health is a major priority for society as a whole. We are at an inflection point for medical breakthroughs: investment is growing, regulation is becoming more supportive, and technology is able to offer more potential solutions.

"As illustrated by the recent vaccine successes, it's a fertile time for healthcare. What could have taken scientists ten years to complete was accomplished in less than one."