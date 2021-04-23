Hanneke Smits
BNY Mellon IM to divide Mellon Investments active expertise across boutiques
CEO Mac Intyre to leave following restructure
Hanneke Smits to become BNY Mellon IM CEO as Harris retires
Mitchell Harris to retire 1 October
Newton CEO appointed non-exec at Bank of England
Hanneke Smits joins Rohinton (Ron) Kalifa and Frances O'Grady
View from the top: Asset managers need to address their environmental efforts
Newton IM's CEO comments on the importance of responsible investment
Ex-Schroders Custard joins Newton IM as CIO amid management reshuffle
Lyne promoted to chief commercial officer