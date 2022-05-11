IA appoints abrdn CEO Stephen Bird to its board of directors

Stephen Bird, chief executive officer of abrdn has joined the Investment Association board of directors, the latter announced today.

Bird will replace outgoing director, Hanneke Smits, the chief executive officer for BNY Mellon Investment Management, who sat on the board for three years. The change will take place with immediate effect.

Keith Skeoch, chair of the IA board thanked Smits for her "dedicated service" the past few years and said he "looked forward to her remaining a friend to the board".

On Bird's appointment, Skeoch said that his focus on customers and experience in "technological transformation" would "be a great complement" the board as the "industry navigates complex domestic and international challenges".

Investment Association's new service aims to reunite investors with lost assets

Bird will take up one of 18 seats in the IA board, which is comprised of senior members of some of the industry's largest asset managers as well as boutique firms.

This appointment comes months after a shakeup of the board last September, when seven directors were added to as part of the trader body's pledge to improve its representation of the investment industry.

Following his new appointment, the abrdn CEO said he was "pleased to be joining the board at what is an important time".

According to him, the investment management industry plays a "vital role supporting millions of people to save for a more financially secure future" and a combination of technology, demographics and economic shifts are creating "significant challenges and opportunities for the industry" within which he sees the IA having a "critical role to play".

IA is a trade body that represents investment managers and investment management firms. Its 270 members manage £9.4trn of assets.

Eve Maddock-Jones

