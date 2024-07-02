BNY has appointed Jose Minaya as global head of BNY Investments and Wealth, replacing Hanneke Smits who is retiring from the firm.
Minaya will join on 3 September and will report to Robin Vince, president and CEO of BNY. Once Minaya joins, Smits will transition to chair of BNY Investments to help oversee the change through to the end of 2024. Smits joined BNY in 2020 from Newton Investment Management, where she was CEO for four years. 30% Club's Smits on pushing for parity and moving 'beyond the boardroom' Prior to Newton, she served on the Executive Committee at private equity firm Adams Street Partners from 2001 to 2014, having been Chief Investment Officer from 2008 to 2014. She is currently the glob...
