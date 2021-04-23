green gilts
IA issues UK Government with green gilt wish list
First issuance expected this year
Is it too much to hope for a climate revolution in finance this year? It needn't be
Promising signs afoot
Everything's gone green: Rising popularity of green bonds reflects confidence in sustainable products
UK Govt bonds the start of a new order of business
Bond investors call for green gilts in Budget
'Policy and action' needed
Investment industry backs calls for Government issuance of green gilts
Bigger steps towards tackling climate change, experts argue