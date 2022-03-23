Spring Statement 2022: UK to raise further £10bn in green gilts

The Debt Management Office said that the issuance was "subject to demand and market conditions, with the current expectation that this will be issued across both medium and long maturities".

Last year, the government launched the UK's Green Financing Programme, having now raised £16.1bn through the sale of green gilts so far.

The first green gilt was issued in September, raising £10bn, the largest inaugural green bond issuance by any country. A second issuance in October then raised £6.1bn with gilts expiring in 2053, which the DMO said had the "longest maturity of any outstanding sovereign green bond to date".

The DMO added that it plans to issue a total of £124.7bn of gilts in the 2022-23 financial year, down from almost £195bn the year before. Before the pandemic, gilt issuance sat at around £125bn a year, before spiking to £485.8bn in 2020-2021.

As inflation continues to hit record highs of 6.2%, the DMO said it planned just £10.6bn of index-linked gilt sales. This makes them just 8.5% of total planned issuance, meaning the lowest proportion of bonds tied to inflation in any remit ahead of a financial year since DMO records began in the 1990s.