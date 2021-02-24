Is it too much to hope for a climate revolution in finance this year? It needn't be

The world is suddenly awash with major climate pledges.

Take the past few months. In September, the world's biggest emitter - China - pledged to go carbon neutral by 2060. In the same month, the EU committed to reduce emissions by at least 55% by 2030.

Last December, the UK published a plan to achieve a 68% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade.

This month, the world's second-biggest polluter - the US - signed the Paris Agreement (again). Momentum is gathering.

It is always easy to dismiss such announcements as gesture politics. In this instance, that would be a mistake.

Those of us in the financial sector have already seen enormous climate momentum in financial services, thanks, not least, to the rising determination of investor groups, active shareholders, and determined companies.

Add that to the political shift, and what all these announcements really mean is that the onus is now on financial services.

We all know we cannot address climate change without transforming how we invest. But our voice as investors needs to be far louder and more united if we are to persuade politicians and wider society that we mean business.

Only in this way can we battle people's natural cynicism and embolden policymakers to keep pressing ahead.

Taking the lead - especially on net zero

It certainly helps to have people at the top setting the tone and laying out a vision for change. The immediacy with which President Joe Biden signed the US up the Paris Agreement was an important statement of intent.

For the financial sector, his appointments to both the energy department and US Securities and Exchange Commission offer promise for combating climate change.

But investors need to make their own commitments and, even on that front, the work is not yet done.

Last year, the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change launched a new framework, the first by which investors can realise the ambitions laid out in Paris. Brunel worked with the IIGCC in the development stages of the framework and was a launch signatory.

Since then, the Initiative now represents more than £35trn in assets, and the final version of the framework will be issued in the coming weeks, equipping all investors to press ahead on the race to net zero.

The net zero agenda has had help from unexpected places, too. Covid-19 has already opened up the conversation about how the economy should work and what finance is for. The concept of 'key workers' altered how we assess which jobs matter most.

Meanwhile, the Financing a Just Transition Alliance, forged in November, recognises that Net Zero-aligned investment opportunities should also support job growth and thriving communities.

And we already know that we can deliver on this ambitious vision, because we saw how society was able to shift on its axis in response to the threat Covid-19. Radical change is possible when we recognise the urgency.