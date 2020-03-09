Bond investors call for green gilts in Budget

Firms called for the introduction of green government bonds issued by the Treasury throughout 2019

Bond fund managers have called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to use Wednesday’s Budget to introduce green gilts to finance a predicted green infrastructure agenda.

A number of investors believe the UK Government should "walk the walk, not just talk the talk" and "back up" its climate emergency declaration with "policy and action".

Firms called for the introduction of green government bonds issued by HM Treasury throughout 2019, with Columbia Threadneedle leading the way.

However, Threadneedle's lobbying ran into problems last year, in the form of a transitory Theresa May-run Government as well as general resistance from Debt Management Office (DMO).

Investment industry backs calls for Government issuance of green gilts

But Simon Bond, manager of the Threadneedle Social Bond fund, renewed his rallying call, going further by suggesting a net zero green gilt, which he noted would address the issue of greenwashing by ensuring the Government is not "refinancing things that are already going to happen".

The net zero green gilt would "target projects that are going to actively contribute towards our aspiration to get to net zero [greenhouse gas emissions] by 2050".

Bond told Investment Week things had changed since he wrote to the Government in May, including the election of a majority government and the United Nations' COP26 being hosted in Glasgow in November.

But the biggest event in the immediate future is Wednesday's Budget, at which Sunak is expected to announce fiscal stimulus.

"We think that the best way for fiscal stimulus to be targeting is towards the green infrastructure investment area - what you might call the Green New Deal if you are a European," Bond said.

Bryn Jones, manager of the Rathbone Ethical Bond fund, agreed, noting that while the UK "does not necessarily need to issue green bonds to show it is doing green things", "it would enable more investors to buy UK government bonds, as some funds target specifically green bonds".

EdenTree shuns 'greenwashing' bonds for 'impact instruments'

"The UK Government's previous declaration of an ‘environment and climate change emergency' was an important symbolic move in closing this ambition gap, but it is crucial that this is backed up by policy and action," Jones said.

"We therefore encourage the Treasury to engage more with ESG investors on how the transition to a low-carbon economy can be financed and how the growing investor demand for green gilts can be met."

'Investor enthusiasm'

In January, DMO head Sir Robert Stheeman told the Financial Times the issuance of green gilts would be a "symbolic" step unless investors were prepared to pay more for them. Stheeman said he was sceptical that issuing green bonds would be cost-effective for the taxpayer due to difficulties over building a big and liquid enough market.

But this claim was dismissed by investors who noted other countries had succeeded in building markets for green sovereign bonds.

Bond pointed out that France has raised over €20bn as a result of its green bond market. "We used to be ahead of the game; I think we are starting to slip back," he said.

EU bids to kickstart low-carbon investment with green finance report

Meanwhile, Bond claimed there would be sufficient interest from companies to provide liquidity and buy green gilts. "I absolutely believe that this is something that would be bought," he said. "My opinion is that we stand ready as an investment community to invest in these sorts of things.

"It has been proven with other green sovereign bonds around the world. In fact, after the domestic investors, UK investors were the second most prevalent investors in both the Dutch and French green bonds.

"We are funding other people's green infrastructure… what we now want is foreign investors buying into our green infrastructure."

Anthony Carter, responsible bond fund manager at Sarasin and Partners, agreed with Bond.

He noted the fact the UK Government spent around £14.7bn on environmental protection in 2017 suggested "it would not be too difficult for DMO to create at least two or three liquid green benchmark bonds over the next year or two with proceeds explicitly linked to this component of the Budget".

Carter added: "I think there would be a lot of investor enthusiasm for the bonds - large investors like UK life insurers and pension funds who are compelled to own a lot of gilts would be very keen to establish their green credentials and would be enthusiastic sponsors of the issues.

"Most likely once the DMO saw how much demand there was, their scepticism would rapidly be dispelled and they would be keen to issue much more, further enhancing the liquidity."

Markets reaction: FTSE remains 'massively exposed' and global recession 'almost inevitable'

Some have reservations about the issuance of green gilts. Aitken Ross, co-manager of the Liontrust sustainable investment fixed income team, said he would "happily support" green bonds, "subject to passing our robust credit process".

However, he noted the UK Government currently has no problem raising capital, meaning "if it wanted to fund "green" projects then it could raise this capital through traditional methods".

Rathbones' Jones countered that by pointing out that while government bonds can be linked to spending on positive activities like healthcare and education, they are also likely to be spent on activities such as defence.

Jones added: "In order for us to consider investing in UK gilts, we would need the monies from a bond to be ring-fenced for projects that meet our fund's criteria."

Ross agreed: "Although the [green] bond proceeds are used for green projects, the debt is serviced by the issuing firm as a whole, with coupon and principal repayments made by the overarching entity - in this case the Treasury.

"So for those who did not want exposure to the negative aspects of gilts, they will still have exposure, which is something to be very mindful of."

Ross added: "Just because a bond is green does not mean it will be a good investment; ultimately, success measured in coupon and capital repayments depends on the financial health of the issuer".