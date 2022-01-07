Most UK financial firms to have green offering within a year but cost a 'critical' barrier

92% of UK financial firms expect to have green offering within a year

The survey of 119 senior figures in the sector revealed 39% have already launched green finance products while 53% are planning to do so in the next year, meaning 92% of the UK's financial services firms should have a green offering by 2023.

The final 8% intend on rolling out a green product within the next 24 months. By 2024, all the firms that took part in the survey - which included banks, credit unions, investors, and asset managers - should have green financial products on top of their usual offerings.

TLT highlighted that although a majority of UK financial services firms have not yet launched green products, headway is being made.

Some 61% of respondents said they have prioritised setting a strategy, while 51% are data gathering and 42% measuring performance.

Firms are also said to be focusing on internal leadership to support their green endeavours, with 91% having hired or planning to hire a "dedicated and experienced" C-level or non-executive expert in green finance.

Robin Penfold, partner at TLT, commented: "Many firms have already made significant progress in establishing green finance strategies, collecting data and measuring performance, as well as turning their attention to the development of green financial products, which we expect to see a lot more of in 2022.

"However, there is still a long way to go. The demands from financial services firms are clear - they want bold action from regulators and policymakers to support the transition to a financial services sector where green finance becomes the norm - it requires public and private sector collaboration."

Over half of the survey's respondents said green finance was "critical" or "very important" to their businesses.

According to the report, financial services firms feel the greatest demand for green finance coming from investors, as climate change increasingly plays a role in government agenda.

Nearly 90% of firms said that demand for green finance is strong or moderate from investors, while 81% said it is strong among customers and shareholders, and 80% for government.

Yet despite the increasing prevalence of sustainability in official narratives, in the lead up to COP26 held in November last year, just 11% of senior leaders felt "very optimistic" about the impact of recent government announcements on green finance.

This, the study highlighted, indicates that "uncertainties continue to linger" and more support for green finance is needed.

The biggest barrier to adopting green finance in strategies was seen as cost, with 36% of the business leaders calling it a "critical" or "significant" barrier, while another 36% stated macroeconomic concerns.

A further 34% saw lack of relevant expertise as an issue, while 32% said challenges with measurability remained a hurdle.

TLT argued that these challenges are "not insurmountable", and the data identifies the "changes needed in order to drive the green finance market forward".

Some 61% of the respondents said tax incentives for companies and investors will be key going forward, while 52% called for subsidies or grant schemes to help tackle costs.

Penfold added: "Green finance is an opportunity for the entire industry to come together, with government and regulators, to develop the future landscape for the financial services sector. Key to unlocking the opportunity is developing a common understanding of what green finance is and is not.

"Developing a common framework that sets the bar for green finance is key to unlocking the full potential of this market, and to positioning the UK as a leader of the green finance revolution."