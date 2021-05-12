Pushing forward for a cleaner planet: Communities that work together have the most resilience

After a long cold winter in Europe, made much worse by the pain of lockdown and the distress of yet more pandemic deaths, spring is finally in the air.

Temperatures are rising, trees are in blossom, and birds are busy building nests. It is a time of hope and renewal, and of making plans for the future.

As we marvel at nature's enduring strength, we should remember too our own obligations to ensure a healthy environment, clean air and fresh water. By our own actions, we have the power to enhance or destroy this natural beauty.

Looking back over the terrible times of the past 12 months, one of the very few positives to emerge from the pandemic has been the environmental impact of lower levels of economic activity, factory shutdowns, drastically reduced air transport and restrictions on personal mobility. According to recently published research, global CO 2 emissions fell roughly 7% in 2020.

The decrease in emissions appears more pronounced in the US, EU and India, partly due to pre-existing trends, but much less evident in China where restriction measures associated with Covid-19 occurred early in the year and lockdown measures were more time-limited.

While the environmental improvements are welcome, it is immediately obvious that permanent recession - with all the job losses, mental anguish and family insecurity that brings - is not a viable future policy goal.

Economic growth floats all boats. It has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, providing funds for health and social care, education and housing, and raising life expectancy around the world.

Changing direction

The challenge we face is not to go backwards, but to embrace a future where we can do things differently.

A future in which economic development can co-exist with environmental protection, harnessing proven technologies to deliver sustainable growth and build back better.

The biggest countries in Europe have made significant progress in reducing CO 2 emissions by decommissioning coal-fired power stations, building energy-efficient homes and offices, embracing electric vehicles and recycling waste wherever possible. Of course there is more to do, but we are moving in the right direction.

Our research shows that the four largest countries - Germany, UK, France and Italy - have a collective GDP of $11.4trn, a little over half the size of the US and three-quarters that of China.

Using CO 2 data from Global Carbon Atlas, we calculate the carbon cost of economic output for the Big Four of 151.7 million tonnes of CO 2 per trillion dollars of GDP.

In the US, the comparable figure is 247 million tonnes, while in China it is a staggering 710 million tonnes.

Race to Zero strengthens and clarifies minimum net zero criteria for members

China is not alone. Repeating the exercise for ten of the largest economies in Asia, we find that every one of them has a carbon cost per trillion dollars of GDP greater than any major country in Western Europe.

Indeed, nine of them have a carbon cost at least double that of the largest nation in Europe and the average of all ten countries is 567 million tonnes.