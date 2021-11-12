Green finance: At a glance

UK Government policies

Climate Change Act (2008) The world's first legally binding national-level climate change mitigation target.

Green Finance Strategy (2019) This sets out the role of the financial sector in delivering global and domestic climate and environmental objectives.

Chancellor's statement on green finance: Vision and Green Financing Framework (2021) The Chancellor's vision was unveiled at his first Mansion House speech on 1 July 2021.

Mandatory statutory reporting On 28 October BEIS laid in parliament the Climate-related Financial Disclosure regulations 2021, introducing mandatory disclosures from 6 April 2022.

UK Infrastructure Bank Policy Design Including the Policy Design document for the UK Infrastructure Bank and the Green Financing Framework.

Prime minister's Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution (2020)

advancing offshore wind; driving the growth of low carbon hydrogen; delivering new and advanced nuclear power; accelerating the shift to zero emission vehicles; green public transport, cycling and walking; jet zero and green ships; greener buildings; investing in carbon capture, usage and storage; protecting our natural environment; and green finance and innovation.

Governmental decarbonisation strategies The government is in the process of publishing a series of sectoral strategies tied together by the Net Zero Strategy.

UK regulation

PRA SS 3/19 PRA supervisory statement on enhancing banks' and insurers' approaches to managing the financial risks from climate change.

Dear CEO letter 2020 The 1 July ‘Dear CEO' letter explained that PRA regulated financial institutions should have fully embedded their approaches to managing climate-related financial risks by end-2021.

Climate Financial Risk Forum (CFRF) guidance An industry forum jointly convened by the PRA and FCA.

Financial Reporting Council (FRC) Its areas of focus for the coming year include the TCFD comply or explain disclosures.

Joint statement On 28 October the FCA, PRA, Pensions Regulator and FRC combined to issue a joint statement on the publication of their climate change adaptation reports.

International

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) The TCFD was developed by the G20's Financial Stability Board in 2015 while NGFS is a grouping of 98 central banks and financial regulators.

Mark Carney's Private Finance Strategy for COP26 and Race to Zero Alliances Carney published the Private Finance Strategy for COP26 in November 2020. In April Carney launched the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ). The banking pillar of GFANZ is the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA). The Task Force on the Scaling of Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM) was established by Carney in September 2020; its new governance body was unveiled in September 2021.

Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) Published a practitioner's guide to net zero banking on 20 October.

UNEP FI G20 input paper Published its G20 input paper providing recommendations for credible net zero commitments from financial institutions on 27 October.

United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) A treaty, signed in the early 1990s, which established the global climate negotiations.

Reporting frameworks

The International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) Foundation's remit for an International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) was first proposed in 2020 and was subsequently backed by the G20. The Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) is the methodology for financial institutions to assess and disclose greenhouse gas emissions of loans and investments. The Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is the methodology for companies to accredit high-integrity, credible net zero pathways. The World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA) was created to develop transformative benchmarks that will compare companies' performance on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. The UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) cover the period 2015-2030, and are the successors to the UN's Millennium Development Goals, which ran from 2000 to 2015.

Nature and biodiversity The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TFND) aims to create a risk management and disclosure framework for organisations to report and act on nature-related financial risks.

Public policy in development

Sustainable finance taxonomies The EU taxonomy entered into force on 12 July 2020. The UK's Green Taxonomy is being developed by the Green Taxonomy Advisory Group (GTAG) and apublic consultation on the draft taxonomy is expected in early 2022.

Bank of England position on Greening the Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme This set out a template for financial institutions to transition away from carbon-intensive assets.

FCA proposals on new sustainability disclosures and sustainable investment labels On 3 November the FCA published a Discussion Paper on sustainability disclosures and investment labels. Alongside the discussion paper, it also published A strategy for positive change: our ESG priorities.

Key initiatives

Committee on Climate Change (CCC) An independent, statutory body established under the Climate Change Act 2008. In 2020 the CCC invited its Advisory Group on Finance (AGF) to prepare a report on net-zero finance, resulting in The Road to Net Zero Finance.

Green Finance Institute (GFI) Established in 2019 the GFI is a coalition of global experts. A core workstream of the GFI is its Coalition for the Energy Efficiency of Buildings (CEEB).

Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, LSE The Grantham Research Institute has published strategic reports on a just transition.

European Banking Federation (EBF)/UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) The EBF has contributed to the development of EU and international policy on climate risk.

Voluntary Carbon Market Integrity Initiative (VCMI) Established in the summer of 2021 as a multi-stakeholder platform seeking to drive credible, net zero-aligned participation in voluntary carbon markets.

International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) - Green Bond Principles A trade body with over 600 members around the world.

Further guidance, commentary and advocacy

UK Finance White Paper on defining sustainable finance Published by UK Finance in November 2020.

International Regulatory Strategy Group (ISRG) Co-sponsored by TheCityUK and the City of London Corporation.

Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) Environmental Justice Commission Ran a public consultation over the summer of 2021 to develop "the ideas and policies to bring about a rapid green transition that is fair and just".

UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF) vision Published its vision paper, 'A new vision for sustainable finance', in April 2021.

Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) paper on ESG Disclosure Landscape Published in April 2021.

CBI Policy Paper: Financing the transition to a sustainable future Policy paper published on 13 October outlining, ahead of COP26, sustainable finance policy recommendations to UK policymakers on how to effectively mobilise capital to achieve the UK's net zero targets and tackle other pressing environmental and social challenges.

CBI in partnership with UK Finance - Financing green: a guide for SMEs In partnership with UK Finance CBI published a guide on how SMEs can finance their climate action on 27 October.

Bankers for Net Zero (B4NZ) reports on housing retrofit and SME lending B4NZ, aligned to the All Party Parliamentary Group for Fair Business Banking, was formed in 2020.