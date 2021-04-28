AllianceBernstein becomes founding member of new programme at Columbia Climate School

In March 2021, AB and Columbia rolled out the Climate and Investment Academy

AllianceBernstein (AB) has been named as the founding member of the Corporate Affiliate Program at the recently launched Columbia Climate School, bringing together finance and academia to tackle climate change and marking the second phase of Columbia and AB’s collaboration.

The exclusive three-year agreement will see AB and Columbia embark on a research agenda focused on the intersection of climate science and academic study with investment decisions, with ongoing interaction between AB's investors and Columbia's scientists and experts on core climate issues arising in the investing process across portfolios, sectors, asset classes and regions.

AB began collaborating with Columbia University's Earth Institute in September 2019 and, during this first phase, co-developed a "first-of-its-kind" curriculum focused on integrating climate science into portfolio management and construction.

AB put more than 250 of its investors, as well members of the board of directors and the executive team, through the ‘Climate Science and Portfolio Risk' curriculum.

Speaking to Investment Week in March this year, AB UK sales director Lee Matthews said that in March 2020, the company began to offer the same curriculum to clients.

He said: "It is across institutional, advisory and discretionary clients but we are essentially targeting passionate ESG analysts and those that are responsible for driving ESG change within corporates."

In March 2021, AB and Columbia rolled out the Climate and Investment Academy for AB clients and industry stakeholders, which has a global cohort of more than 1,000 asset owners and consultants.

Columbia and AB have committed to collaborate on long-term, in-depth research into the "most significant" climate-related challenges, including the approach to net zero and the role of various stakeholders in achieving this target in the next 30 years.

Seth Bernstein, president and chief executive of AllianceBernstein, said: "The urgency of climate change means that investors need to go beyond the traditional approach to risk, research, analysis and engagement to develop knowledge and human capital within the investment industry that is acutely focused on this issue for decades to come."

Alex Halliday, founding-dean of the Columbia Climate School and director of the Earth Institute, added: "I strongly believe that if you want to effect real change in the world you need to think about how you can engage the business community.

"This partnership represents an unprecedented opportunity to do just that - to build the business community into the new school's dynamic, solutions-driven transdisciplinary model.

"AB's role will be integral for providing our scientists with a view of the potential impacts of their work and research in practice across sectors, industries, and countries. This collaboration between science and finance is critical to developing and identifying solutions to the climate crisis."