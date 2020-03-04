global bonds

The sweet spot for high-yield credit
The sweet spot for high-yield credit

It is shaping up to be an eventful year for investors with January alone presenting two unforeseen events – an escalation in US-Iran tensions and fears about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The trends set to drive EMD returns higher
The trends set to drive EMD returns higher

Q2 2019 saw strong performances recorded on the main indices tracking emerging market debt (EMD), with nearly all of the risk factors across the EMD sovereign local currency, sovereign hard currency and corporate hard currency segments contributing positively...

The opportunities in the Polish bond market
The opportunities in the Polish bond market

European investors are welcoming the new season after an intense summer that saw the bond market on the verge of collapse with the news of a developing crisis in emerging markets (EM), and an intensifying trade war between the US and some of its largest...

What happens when the yield curve inverts?
What happens when the yield curve inverts?

We expect the Federal Reserve to maintain its gradual tightening as the US economy extends its growth phase, with short-term rates likely to rise at least three more times to reach 2.5% by next year.