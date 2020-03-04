global bonds
IW's 25th anniversary: How have key sectors grown in the past 25 years?
A whistle-stop review of the main industry events
The sweet spot for high-yield credit
It is shaping up to be an eventful year for investors with January alone presenting two unforeseen events – an escalation in US-Iran tensions and fears about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
BNY Mellon IM's Newton launches sustainable global bond fund
Expands sustainable range
Why 'extra caution' is required on interest rate and credit exposure
2019 has been a stellar year for global bond markets, as weak global economic growth and low inflation have combined with ever more accommodative central banks to push global bond yields significantly lower.
Ruffer ups UK equity exposure as 'storm clouds' clear
Hamish Baillie points to Brexit and election
HSBC GAM hires fixed income manager from BlackRock
Shamil Pankhania joins from BlackRock
Global growth pick-up key to higher bond yields
Global manufacturing continues to contract as trade falters. The Trump administration’s attempts to overhaul trade agreements are cooling sentiment and raising global uncertainty.
Why Greek bonds are the unlikely 'best in class' assets to hold
Most fixed income has performed well in 2019 aided by the change in outlook from many central banks around the world and the gross redemption yield (GRY) on many bonds have fallen to very low or negative levels.
Managers warned unhedged global bonds could see 'huge losses' if sterling rebounds
Pound hovering over $1.23 region amid Brexit fears
Allianz GI's Riddell: Bond managers now 'bank managers'
Manager foresees problems with corporate bond funds
BofAML survey: Number of fund managers expecting global recession in next year jumps
Downturn risk highest in eight years
The trends set to drive EMD returns higher
Q2 2019 saw strong performances recorded on the main indices tracking emerging market debt (EMD), with nearly all of the risk factors across the EMD sovereign local currency, sovereign hard currency and corporate hard currency segments contributing positively...
Vanguard launches Global Aggregate Bond ETF
OCF of 0.10%
Orbis's Lynn: The contrarian bond view earning a 16% yield
Most investors shunning energy companies due to oil price volatility
Lazard launches high-quality Scandinavian bond fund
Run by Michael Weidner and Daniel Herdt
Canada Life Investments' Arnaud banks on Q4 Brexit deal with sterling overweight
Race against time before UK-EU deadline
The opportunities in the Polish bond market
European investors are welcoming the new season after an intense summer that saw the bond market on the verge of collapse with the news of a developing crisis in emerging markets (EM), and an intensifying trade war between the US and some of its largest...
BMO GAM's Prior: Volatility is nothing to fear
"Bonds are boring," so the adage goes. This statement has never been less true when we look at markets today.
Will curve steepening hit stock valuations?
Fed cutting down on bond purchases
GAM to liquidate Haywood's suspended absolute return bond range
Following high level of redemption requests
What happens when the yield curve inverts?
We expect the Federal Reserve to maintain its gradual tightening as the US economy extends its growth phase, with short-term rates likely to rise at least three more times to reach 2.5% by next year.
F&C Global Bond fund to close
Fourth quartile
Epoch's Hebner: There is 'cause for concern'
Quantitative tightening a risk