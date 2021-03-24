CIFC's Horowitz: Volatility is nothing new in bond markets - so don't be afraid of it

The events in bond markets in recent days have sent a tremor through fixed income markets and caused increased volatility among equities, too. It is worth looking briefly at what has happened and putting it into historical context.

Since their record low of 0.51% last year, yields on 10-year Treasuries have moved to more than 1.6%. That is quite a haul - much of it in just over a week.

Over the past six weeks, that has led to a price drop of roughly 5% for on-the-run 10-year Treasuries. With their average coupon yield at just 1%, you have a long way to go to recover that.

Inevitably, this has had repercussions elsewhere. Since 10 February to the time of writing - five weeks - the US investment grade market is down 3.2%. It is always painful when so-called 'low-risk' bonds lose money - even more so when it happens quickly. But how often is that?

During the panic of March 2020, investment grade bonds fell 13.6% peak to trough. The sector experienced a similar fall in 2008. These were clearly exceptional times but there have been sudden falls beyond these calamitous points.

US investment grade bonds fell 2.7% in November 2016 and in 2013, during the taper tantrum (when the market panicked over the Federal Reserve's announcement on tapering of QE), they fell more than 5% over two months.

It shows that the movements we are seeing are quite significant for this market, but not particularly rare, and also underlines that the 'safety' in investment grade is in credit risk, not rate risk.

For some investors it might be surprising to find that high yield bonds - often perceived as more risky - have performed much better than investment grade bonds recently.

Let's not be precipitative. There can be a lag between high yield and investment grade movements, but high yield so far is down just 0.98% over the same period. Why the difference?

Inflation worries

To answer that, we have to understand what is upsetting markets. In short: inflation.

There is a lot of pent-up spending waiting for lockdowns to lift, and vaccinations are now rolling out across the US and Europe at varying speeds.

Central banks are unleashing heavy quantitative easing programmes. A recovery is on the way, and it could bring a sharp rise in inflation. Nearly a year ago, oil futures actually went negative.

We expect annual inflation figures to spike as we mark the anniversary of the deflationary shockwaves the first lockdowns sent through the global economy.

But investors fear that inflation will become more entrenched - that central bankers may have overdone the stimulus and that reticence about undermining recovery may prompt missteps in responding to an inflationary challenge.

Inflation can be crippling for long duration bonds. That is why 10-year Treasuries have suffered. And it is why investment grade is under pressure.

The average duration in the investment grade market is eight years. In the high yield market, it is closer to 4.25 years.

And high yield has more margin for comfort in its coupon - yielding around 4.5% today compared with just over 2.25% for investment grade.

Could things worsen for high yield? Well, the market can expect its share of volatility. If you look at what happened in the taper tantrum, US 10-year yields moved from 1.63% to over 3% in under five months.

How did that impact US high yield returns? They fell 4% over a six-week period between May and June 2013, but bounced back to finish the full year up 7.5%.