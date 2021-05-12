Comparatively speaking: IA Global Bond sector is split into 14 groups

Last week, the Investment Association launched its newly divided bond sectors, which were borne of the previously 210-strong IA Global Bonds sector.

The 14 new groupings, which now categorise each fund based on region, credit type and currency, were warmly received by the industry as a whole, with fund analyst at FE Investments John McTaggart telling Investment Week the move marked a "positive step forward" and "a more useful starting point" for fund selectors.

Research director at Chelsea Financial Services Juliet Schooling Latter agreed, adding that "all people ever really want - be they retail investors, advisers or professional buyers - is the chance to compare funds that are doing similar things".

As such, it would be natural for the industry to turn its attention to other sectors that house a large and broad range of mandates.

One that has frequently been referred to as a ‘basket case' or ‘mixed bag' is the IA Targeted Absolute Return sector, which comprises 114 different funds with more than 38 different benchmarks between them.

According to data from FE fundinfo, there is a 25.6 percentage point discrepancy between the best- and worst-performing funds in the sector year-to-date alone, with AQR Systematic Total Return up 16.4% to time of writing (22 April) and Trium ESG Emissions Impact down 9.2% over the same time frame.

As such, the sector average's return of 1.4% so far in 2021 - and indeed its average gains over one, three and five years - is arguably of little use to anybody.

In this week's Deep Dives, Square Mile's Charles Hovenden explains why investors have perhaps been wrong to "vote with their feet" over recent years, with the sector suffering more than £12bn of outflows in 2020 alone as a number of mandates have disappointed and frustrated investors.

"Although many funds in the sector clearly have an embedded directional long bias and will therefore always struggle to protect investors' capital when it matters, there are a very small number of gems which are fit for purpose," he reasoned.

"Broaden the universe to include offshore funds in Dublin and Luxembourg and that list lengthens."

Elsewhere, it seems as though investors' appetite for higher-risk fixed income assets has increased, with the yield on triple C-rated bonds globally having fallen to a record low of 8%.

As can be seen on this week's cover story, investment professionals are urging caution, with Pictet's Jon Mawby warning these market moves are "a reflection of the continued zombification of the real economy".

On a more positive note for fixed income investors, Columbia Threadneedle's Simon Bond tells Investment Week on page 8 why the issuance of social bonds is set to increase exponentially over the coming years while, on the equities side, senior reporter Pedro Gonçalves explores the future prospects of the biotech and telehealth sectors.