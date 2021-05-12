Janus Henderson's head of global bonds to take career break

Nick Maroutsos, Janus Henderson’s head of global bonds and co-portfolio manager of the Absolute Return Income and Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies, will leave the company in October 2021 to take a career break.

Maroutsos, who has been with the firm since July 2015, will work closely with the global bonds team and global head of fixed income Jim Cielinksi over the coming months in order to ensure a smooth transition, according to Janus Henderson.

Co-portfolio managers Jason England and Daniel Siluk will continue to run the Janus Henderson Absolute Return Income fund and other related portfolios, while head of global aggregate Andrew Mulliner will remain in his role of overseeing the strategies of multi-sector global bond portfolios.

Maroutsos said: "While my decision to take a career break is bittersweet, I have the utmost confidence in the team and their investment process. Having worked closely with the team for many years, I have no doubt their talent and unwavering dedication to serving our clients will position them to generate solid returns.

"I thank the team and senior management for their trust over the past 15 years and will miss their professionalism and friendship."

Cielinksi added that the firm remains committed to delivering long-term dependable investment outcomes for their investors, and Janus Henderson's team-based approach to fund management "allows for robust succession planning and a seamless transition for clients when we have personnel changes".

"We thank Nick for his contribution to Janus Henderson, his unwavering commitment to our clients, and his involvement in developing the next generation of investors," he continued. "Our dedicated Absolute Return Income team consists of thirteen people, of which Nick is one, split across the US and Australia.

"Given the lengthy transition period, and the breadth and depth of the experienced team, we are confident that this will be a smooth transition for our clients."