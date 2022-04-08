The organisation highlighted the "challenging backdrop" of the first quarter of this year as a whole, which saw overall flows into ESG funds fall to $75bn, marking a "sharp slowdown" from their recent pace.

The drop off of flows into ESG funds in March, following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, saw them reach their weakest point since March 2020, when a global pandemic was declared by the World Health Organisation, which triggered heavy outflows across the board.

War in Ukraine triggers debate over inclusion of weapons in ESG funds

Researchers at IIF said: "The sharp reversal in global risk appetite amid heightened geopolitical tensions, rising inflationary fears and higher borrowing costs prompted a marked fall in ESG-labelled investment flows in the first quarter of 2022. At $75bn Q1, ESG fund flows were at their lowest ebb in seven quarters."

According to IIF, the flow slowdown in Q1 was mainly seen in equity funds due to increased volatility in tech shares leading to reduced investor appetite for ESG funds with heavy tech holdings.

Higher oil prices were also said to be a factor behind the changing of the tide with investors channelling funds into non-ESG energy stocks.

Overall, ESG-labelled equity funds saw $41bn of net cash flows in the first quarter, but monthly flows fell heavily after Putin began what he calls his ‘special military operation' in Ukraine.

Flows into ESG bonds were also down sharply in Q1, dropping to $14bn from $27bn in the last quarter of 2021, IIF data shows.

IIF researchers said: "While rising interest rates hit investor demand for bonds of all stripes in Q1, investment grade ESG bonds outperformed their conventional peers in Q1. However, high-yield ESG bonds underperformed their conventional counterparts—which were buoyed by energy sector bonds, particularly in the first two months of the year."

They added: "Looking ahead, ripple effects of the Russia-Ukraine war will have profound consequences for ESG fund markets.

"While short-term volatility may hurt, the growing focus on energy security and independence should accelerate efforts to scale up climate finance, spurring the development of clean-energy funds."