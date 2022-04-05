Could femtech become a breakout sector in the age of the 'new normal'?

If current trends continue, the femtech landscape may become one of the fastest growing sectors throughout the decade ahead.

At its current fledgling stage, we are seeing reports arrive with increasing frequency surrounding more femtech startups securing funding for growth. These trends are likely to continue to build momentum as smarter feminine hygiene solutions begin scaling at a rate strong enough to drive widespread adoption.

As data shows, the femtech market has been forecasted to grow at a CAGR of around 15.6% to a value of more than $60bn by 2027.

According to Maxim Manturov, head of investment advice at Freedom Finance Europe, femtech's growth will be exponential - but only if the industry does not find itself engulfed by the wider wellness and lifestyle sectors.

"Time will tell whether the concept of femtech will persist in the future, or whether the products and services currently labelled as femtech will shed that moniker and take their rightful place in the mainstream of consumer-orientated lifestyle and wellbeing solutions," Manturov warned. "But given projections, the femtech market as it is currently characterised will grow exponentially over the next few years, and by 2027 the value of femtech companies globally will exceed $60bn, which looks very attractive.

"And we are likely to see a wider variety of product offerings as an investment in innovation in women's health and wellbeing continues to grow. The FemTech industry is a diverse and fast-growing market that includes early-stage start-ups, mid-sized companies and publicly traded companies. However, 85% of all femtech companies generate less than $10m in annual revenue," he added.

Closing the gulf between gender health

For billions of people around the world, femtech represents more than just a growing industry. It is an opportunity to gain access to an appropriate level of healthcare that's been lacking throughout much of history.

In the past, medicine has often neglected the female anatomy, and as a result of this, a gap has emerged between the level of coverage men receive compared to that of women.

However, technological advancements and the women's rights movement is continuing to gather momentum in the 21st century, and startups all around the world are beginning to address issues with female equality.

The reason for this gulf between gender health is that medical research has been a male dominated line of work for much of history, with research into conditions affecting only women like endometriosis being heavily underfunded as a result. Furthermore, females have often been excluded from human and animal trials - and it was only in the 1990s that women's participation in US clinical trials became a requirement.

Even in the early 21st century, the lack of female participation in clinical trials was so striking that in 2005, eight out of 10 prescription drugs were withdrawn from the US market due to women's health issues.

In addition to this, despite cardiovascular issues being the leading cause of death for women globally, just one-third of participants in research trials for heart medication were women. This severe underrepresentation results in a lack of awareness regarding the symptoms and side effects that are unique to women, like indigestion and back pain, which can lead to more misdiagnosis of heart-related issues.

It's this level of historical underrepresentation that the femtech industry is aiming to provide solutions for.

Femtech attracts a flurry of funding

We are already seeing plenty of evidence of an industry that is beginning to grow in confidence as VC funding for femtech startups ramp up.

As an indicator of the potential the industry holds, March saw UK femtech Jude raise some €2.4m - representing the largest pre-seed round by a solo female founder ever in the United Kingdom.

Significantly, Jude represents a taboo-breaking area of female health relating to bladder care. "Over 14 million of us experience problems with our bladders, so why do we continue to suffer in silence? I want to break the stigma around bladder care and create a community and brand that makes people feel heard, seen and supported," said Jude founder Peony Li. "I know I'll have succeeded when we all start having conversations about incontinence in the same way we talk about periods and menopause."

In recent weeks, Nabta Health, a platform that provides health insights and diagnostic services on issues related to fertility, contraception, and other factors of female health, closed a $1.5m seed round.

As just two examples of a wider growing trend of femtech startups winning significant levels of backing, it's clear that the future's bright for the femtech industry. With plenty of investor interest behind them, we may see the industry grow rapidly when it's time for industry leaders to scale up their services.