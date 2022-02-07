AJ Bell partners with Smart Works to help more women achieve financial independence

Over the past eight years, Smart Works has opened eight centres nationwide, helping women gain confidence and interview skills through its dressing and coaching service.

The move is part of the AJ Bell Money Matters campaign, and this partnership will include in-person financial education, podcasts, webinars and volunteering by AJ Bell staff at Smart Works events.

More than two-thirds of women who work with Smart Works go on to get a job within one month of their first coaching session.

Referrals to the charity are made from a variety of places, including job centres, mental health charities, women's refuges, homeless shelters, prisons, care services and youth organisations.

Alongside one-to-one interview coaching, each client also receives an outfit for their interview, and once they have secured a job, they receive a capsule wardrobe to last until their first payday.

Kate Stephens, Smart Works CEO, said: "Smart Works was born out of a desire to help women find financial independence through job success.

"It is fantastic to see the difference the service has made since launching in 2013 and over the next three years we have ambitious plans to double the number of women we are supporting.

"This would not be possible without the support of partners like AJ Bell who are so kindly donating their time and money to make a difference. Through this partnership we will be able to reach more women with our service and help them transform their lives."

Helena Morrissey, AJ Bell chair, added: "The AJ Bell Money Matters and Smart Works collaboration is going to be a dynamic partnership and we are already planning big things.

"To tackle the gender investing gap, we have to support women when starting their careers, which is where Smart Works make such a difference."