Treasury Committee launches inquiry into sexism in financial services

Barriers faced by women in the sector

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
The Treasury Committee is chaired by Harriett Baldwin (pictured).
Image:

The Treasury Committee is chaired by Harriett Baldwin (pictured).

The Treasury Committee is calling for evidence on the barriers faced by women in financial services as it launches a new inquiry into sexism in the City.

MPs said today (14 July) that its inquiry would focus on the barriers faced by women in the financial services sector, in an effort to assess progress in eradicating gender pay gaps and combating sexual harassment and misogyny. 

Chair Harriett Baldwin said the investigation will seek to find out "if enough work has been done to build more supportive workplace cultures, how harassment and misogyny can be addressed, and the role the government and regulator should play in role modelling behaviours".

Asset managers are failing to measure gender or ethnicity pay gaps

MPs will also explore the role of government and regulators in acting as gender diversity role models, how they should ensure cultures and policies support women's aspirations and progress and whether financial services careers should be marketed towards a more diverse base of individuals.

The inquiry comes five years after the committee's 2018 probe, which called for firms to encourage the progression of women in finance by abolishing 'alpha-male' cultures, removing the stigma of flexible working with senior men leading by example, and encouraging firms to publish strategies for closing gender pay gaps. 

The MPs will evaluate the industry's progress on implementing those recommendations, as well as the impact of the Treasury's Women in Finance Charter.

Advancing gender equality through transparency, technology and leadership

"As a committee, we would like to know whether women feel more supported in the financial services industry than at the time of the previous committee's inquiry five years ago," Baldwin said.

"Has the culture in this highly paid sector shifted at all in the last five years? This is a subject of marked importance to our committee and we look forward to beginning work on this important topic."

The committee has launched a call for written evidence, which will remain open until 1 September, and said it would particularly welcome contributions from women who have worked in financial services. 

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Investec reiterates 'Buy' recommendation for Hipgnosis Songs fund

Industry welcomes Mansion House short selling and investment research reforms

More on Diversity

'Ethnicity pay gap reporting will bring to light the discrepancies on a wider scale.'
Diversity

Reboot: Greater transparency needed for ethnicity pay gap reporting

Engagement from asset managers

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 28 June 2023 • 3 min read
Only 27% of board members surveyed said they draw on specialist HR expertise
Diversity

FTSE boards 'lack diversity of expertise'

Lack of HR and culture representation

Laura Miller
clock 20 June 2023 • 2 min read
Gavin Lewis, author of The Opportunity Index and managing director at BlackRock
Diversity

SIF 2023: Gavin Lewis calls for economic solution to racial inequality

Author of The Opportunity Index

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 15 June 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Liontrust AUM drops 6% on £1.6bn quarterly outflows

14 July 2023 • 1 min read
02

Liontrust CEO: 'The clock is now at one minute to midnight for the future of GAM'

14 July 2023 • 2 min read
03

OBR warns of 'significant' risks to public finances

13 July 2023 • 2 min read
04

Hipgnosis Songs considers strategic options ahead of September continuation vote

13 July 2023 • 3 min read
05

Gresham House hires sales duo for UK institutional business

13 July 2023 • 1 min read
06

BofA: Europe to dodge recession as UK fate looks glum

14 July 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot