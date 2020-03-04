GDP
S&P forecasts hit to China's economic growth in 2020 from coronavirus
Predicts virus will be contained in March
UK economy sees worst growth since 2012
Annual growth of 0.6% weakest for more than seven years
China 2020: Rising uncertainty may lead policymakers to 'kick the can down the road'
Can China recover from its slowdown?
Best-performing sectors 2019: Tech on top as US and UK funds flood the top 10
IA Technology and Telecommunications takes top spot
UK avoids recession despite annual growth reaching decade low
Services sector behind 'strong July'
UK GDP growth shrinks to -0.1% in August
All sectors down from July
BMO's Willis: The 2019 Rugby World Cup of GDP
Which of this year's teams excel with their domestic growth?
UK one quarter of negative GDP away from recession
GDP contracted in Q2
LGIM expands thematic range with trio of ETFs
The importance of identifying ‘tomorrow’s sectors’
"Worrying" debt trends: Is Italy the new Greece?
EU to open an Excessive Deficit Procedure for Italy
Why debt is the 'opioid crisis' of the global economy
Debt has become the opioid crisis of the global economy.
Why bother to invest in UK equities?
A troubled Brexit with Parliamentary stumbles and deadline extensions, while the original departure date has come and gone.
UK GDP grows faster than expected as manufacturers prepare for Brexit
February posted 0.2% growth
What does the yield curve inversion really mean for investors?
Economic and investor implications
UK economy rebounds in January following dismal December
Rolling three-month growth remains subdued
Five opportunities in China after 'perfect storm' in 2018
Prospects look good in Beijing
The reality behind the China headlines
Growth still strong and valuations attractive
Trade war concerns prevail as China welcomes start of a new year
2019 marks the Year of the Pig
Chinese equities: Buying a pig in a poke?
Strife ahead of Chinese New Year
Liontrust's Milburn: Breaking down US growth shows it is not braking too hard
Volatile GDP and government shutdown dominating US
UK GDP growth falls to six-month low
Expanded 0.3% in the three months to November
Trade, tariffs and tax: Is China still a viable investment option?
Levies suspended - but how long will US-China detente last?
What will December's sell-off mean for US markets in 2019?
Affected by housing market
Economists warn of GDP blow if May's Brexit deal goes ahead
Far outweigh any gains from reduced EU contributions