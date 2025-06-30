UK fastest growing G7 economy in Q1 2025

This marked the highest level of growth seen in the G7 in Q1 2025, followed closely by Canada, which recorded 0.5% growth with Germany recording 0.4%. FCA unveils targeted support plans 'to enable a greater culture of retail investment' Italy's GDP increased by 0.3% during the period, while France grew by 0.1%. Japan's growth was stagnant and US GDP fell by 0.1% in the first quarter. With regards to output, the UK's growth was attributed to an 0.7% increase in the services sector, as well as growth in production and construction by 1.3% and 0.3%, respectively. In expenditu...