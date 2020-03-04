Gary Potter
IW's 25th anniversary: Where are the rising stars of 1995 now?
BMO GAM to rename multi-manager funds and other strategies in 'important step for the business'
Gosling's Grouse: Are multi-manager funds worth the money?
The multi-manager structure as we know it today - free of capital gains tax (CGT) for the buying and selling of funds within the wrapper and free of VAT - is 50 years old next year.
Boycie backs Burdett and Potter's round-Britain charity drive
Burdett and Potter plan 'Del Boy' driving challenge for CASCAID
F&C's Potter: Why we are dipping our toes back into EMs
Super six: The latest portfolios to join FundCalibre's Elite Rating list
Ratings agency FundCalibre has added six funds to its Elite Rating list after its inaugural investment committee meeting earlier this month.
Outflow pressure grows as manager exits accelerate
After a summer lull, fund buyers have begun the autumn again wondering how to deal with a raft of manager moves - with significant consequences for fund groups, in some cases.
F&C hires Spencer for Potter and Burdett's team
F&C Investments has hired ex-Aberdeen manager Scott Spencer to work on its multi-manager team, reuniting him with Gary Potter and Rob Burdett.
Thames River duo reveal best and worst funds over Q4
Thames River multi-manager duo Gary Potter and Rob Burdett have revealed the best and worst funds and sectors during the last quarter of the year, with absolute returns funds coming under fire once more.
Potter: What will drive markets this summer?
Stock markets have had to contend with many headwinds over the past few months, be it inflationary pressures globally, unrest in the Middle East and North African region, an anaemic recovery in developed economies, continued sovereign debt concerns and...
How can the public purse be brought back into balance?
Shareholders approve F&C and Thames River MM merger
Shareholders in F&C's multi-manager funds have voted to merge with the Thames River Multi-Capital range run by Rob Burdett and Gary Potter.
Thames River duo to take stake in new Purves and Lance fund
Thames River multi-managers Gary Potter and Rob Burdett are set to become one of the first investors in Nick Purves and Ian Lance's new RWC income products.
Burdett and Potter reach £500m milestone
Thames River's multi-manager team has reached £500m of assets under management and is adding 20 new IFA firms a month to its client list.