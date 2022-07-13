Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

Investment Week is pleased to congratulate the winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022.
We were delighted to bring the industry back together this year with the awards returning as an in-person ceremony after two years online during the pandemic.
Our winners were honoured at a special ceremony on 13 July at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London and we were pleased to support the Victoria Cohen Eye Cancer Charitable Trust as our chosen charity for the evening.
A flagship event for the investment industry for over a quarter of a century, the Fund Manager of the Year Awards recognise fund managers and groups who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors.
Our awards shortlists were constructed using data provided by our partner Morningstar over the three years to 31 January 2022. The full methodology is available here.
Managers of the shortlisted funds were then invited to respond to an online questionnaire which asked further in-depth questions about the portfolio, team, contributing factors to performance over the period, risk management and ESG integration, to help the judges in their deliberations.
The award winners were decided by a panel of over 60 fund selectors drawn from across the investment industry, who judged categories in their specialist areas of interest.
We were also pleased to have the support of our long-standing Advisory Panel of senior fund selectors, some of whom have been part of the awards for over 25 years. You can view the judges here.
Group of the Year
The judges highlighted the Group of the Year category was close again this year, but two groups pulled away from the rest, especially in terms of the number of funds on the shortlist and winners list.
They gave a highly commended to Royal London Asset Management, which they said has put real effort into building its offering and investment teams over the past few years. It has an excellent sustainable team, strong leadership, its ethos is very client focused and its different structure adds value, according to the judges.
But the judges said that Liontrust stood out as the winner in terms of the quality and breadth of its offering for investors, as well as its wider work at corporate level across the industry and beyond during the period. They noted this dynamic group hasn't stood still, it is forward-thinking and is doing good things in an industry that needs change.
Special Awards
On the night, we also presented a number of special individual awards for outstanding contributions to the investment industry, which were decided by the judging panel.
Firstly, the judges wanted to recognise fund managers Paul Causer and Paul Read with Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement Awards, saying they have been at the top of their game for a quarter of a century. They were among the earliest investors in the retail space in fixed income and have done a great job educating investors about this area and really helped the development of the corporate bonds space in the UK. The judges praised their excellent long-term returns and their work growing a flagship investment team at Invesco over many years.
The judges also wanted to honour Gary Greenberg from Federated Hermes with an Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement Award. They said he is an outstanding fund manager and contributor to the industry in the area of emerging markets. They said his ethos over decades has really helped grow the culture at his firm and they praised his integrity as a fund manager. His emerging markets fund has also been a multiple winner at the Fund Manager of the Year Awards.
The judges then wanted to recognise two pioneers of fund-of-funds investing. In our judging sessions, some of the fund selectors acknowledged that without them, they probably wouldn't have the jobs they have today.
Investment Week's Outstanding Investment Industry Achievement Award was presented to Bambos Hambi, who has been a senior judge and a champion of these awards for decades. He has been among the leaders of fund-of-funds investing and has developed a number of teams during his career, including at Standard Life Investments, where he built up the successful MyFolio franchise.
Meanwhile, the winner of the Outstanding Contribution to the Investment Industry Award was Gary Potter, who is one of the founding judges for these awards. The judges said he is passionate about the sector, his clients, his team, and educating people about the value of active fund management. He is always trying to do the right things for the right reasons and they described him as a "multi-manager to the masses".
Finally, for the second year of the Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion in the Investment Industry Award, the judges wanted to honour Nichola Pease for her work championing diversity and inclusion for over three decades and making a real impact. This has included pushing for change at board level during her time as a non-executive director at Schroders and now chairman at Jupiter, with impressive results. They also wanted to commend her work as co-founder and now chair of Investment 20/20, which is focused on creating a more diverse and inclusive industry.
For more information about the awards and to see the shortlist, visit the awards website here.
Winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022
Equities
UK Growth
Winner: MI Chelverton UK Equity Growth Fund
Highly commended: Slater Recovery Fund
UK Smaller Companies
Winner: VT Teviot UK Smaller Companies Fund
Highly commended: Liontrust UK Micro Cap Fund
UK Equity Income
Winner: Allianz UK Listed Equity Income Fund
Highly commended: LF Gresham House UK Multi Cap Income Fund
Global Income
Winner: Guinness Global Equity Income Fund
Global Growth
Winner: Royal London Global Equity Select Fund
Highly commended: Brown Advisory Global Leaders Fund
Europe
Winner: Liontrust European Dynamic Fund
Highly commended: Comgest Growth Europe ex UK Fund
North America
Winner: Legg Mason ClearBridge US Equity Sustainability Leaders Fund
Japan
Winner: Pictet - Japanese Equity Selection Fund
Highly commended: FSSA Japan Focus Fund as part of the First Sentier Group
Asia Pacific ex Japan
Winner: Fidelity Asia Pacific Opportunities Fund
Highly commended: Matthews Asia ex Japan Dividend Fund
China
Winner: Allianz All China Equity Fund
Highly commended: Matthews Asia Funds China Fund
India
Winner: India Acorn ICAV - Ashoka India Opportunities Fund
Emerging Markets
Winner: GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund
Bonds
£ Strategic Bond
Winner: Aegon Strategic Bond Fund
£ Corporate Bond
Winner: Jupiter Corporate Bond Fund
Highly commended: Royal London Sterling Credit Fund
£ High Yield Bond
Winner: Schroder High Yield Opportunities Fund
Highly commended: Liontrust GF High Yield Bond Fund
Global Bond
Winner: Waverton Global Strategic Bond Fund
Highly commended: FTF Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund and Lord Abbett Multi Sector Income Fund
Global Corporate Bond
Winner: Robeco Global Credits Fund
Highly commended: PGIM Global Corporate Bond Fund
Global High Yield Bond
Winner: AXA World Fund US Dynamic High Yield Bonds Fund
Highly commended: PGIM Broad Market U.S High Yield Bond Fund
Global Emerging Market Bond
Winner: Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund
Highly commended: M&G Emerging Markets Bond Fund
Multi-Asset and Absolute Return
Mixed Investment 0-35% Shares
Winner: Goldman Sachs Global Multi Asset Conservative Portfolio
Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares
Winner: Waverton Multi Asset Income Fund
Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares
Winner: Premier Miton Diversified Growth Fund
Flexible Investment
Winner: BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Growth Fund
Absolute Return
Winner: BlackRock European Absolute Alpha Fund
Group award
Group of the Year
Winner: Liontrust
Highly commended: Royal London Asset Management
Special awards
Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement Award
Winners: Paul Causer and Paul Read
Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement Award
Winner: Gary Greenberg
Outstanding Investment Industry Achievement Award
Winner: Bambos Hambi
Outstanding Contribution to the Investment Industry
Winner: Gary Potter
Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion in the Investment Industry
Winner: Nichola Pease