Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

We were delighted to bring the industry back together this year with the awards returning as an in-person ceremony after two years online during the pandemic.

Our winners were honoured at a special ceremony on 13 July at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London and we were pleased to support the Victoria Cohen Eye Cancer Charitable Trust as our chosen charity for the evening.

A flagship event for the investment industry for over a quarter of a century, the Fund Manager of the Year Awards recognise fund managers and groups who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors.

Our awards shortlists were constructed using data provided by our partner Morningstar over the three years to 31 January 2022. The full methodology is available here.

Managers of the shortlisted funds were then invited to respond to an online questionnaire which asked further in-depth questions about the portfolio, team, contributing factors to performance over the period, risk management and ESG integration, to help the judges in their deliberations.

The award winners were decided by a panel of over 60 fund selectors drawn from across the investment industry, who judged categories in their specialist areas of interest.

We were also pleased to have the support of our long-standing Advisory Panel of senior fund selectors, some of whom have been part of the awards for over 25 years. You can view the judges here.

Group of the Year

The judges highlighted the Group of the Year category was close again this year, but two groups pulled away from the rest, especially in terms of the number of funds on the shortlist and winners list.

They gave a highly commended to Royal London Asset Management, which they said has put real effort into building its offering and investment teams over the past few years. It has an excellent sustainable team, strong leadership, its ethos is very client focused and its different structure adds value, according to the judges.

But the judges said that Liontrust stood out as the winner in terms of the quality and breadth of its offering for investors, as well as its wider work at corporate level across the industry and beyond during the period. They noted this dynamic group hasn't stood still, it is forward-thinking and is doing good things in an industry that needs change.

Special Awards

On the night, we also presented a number of special individual awards for outstanding contributions to the investment industry, which were decided by the judging panel.

Firstly, the judges wanted to recognise fund managers Paul Causer and Paul Read with Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement Awards, saying they have been at the top of their game for a quarter of a century. They were among the earliest investors in the retail space in fixed income and have done a great job educating investors about this area and really helped the development of the corporate bonds space in the UK. The judges praised their excellent long-term returns and their work growing a flagship investment team at Invesco over many years.

The judges also wanted to honour Gary Greenberg from Federated Hermes with an Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement Award. They said he is an outstanding fund manager and contributor to the industry in the area of emerging markets. They said his ethos over decades has really helped grow the culture at his firm and they praised his integrity as a fund manager. His emerging markets fund has also been a multiple winner at the Fund Manager of the Year Awards.

The judges then wanted to recognise two pioneers of fund-of-funds investing. In our judging sessions, some of the fund selectors acknowledged that without them, they probably wouldn't have the jobs they have today.

Investment Week's Outstanding Investment Industry Achievement Award was presented to Bambos Hambi, who has been a senior judge and a champion of these awards for decades. He has been among the leaders of fund-of-funds investing and has developed a number of teams during his career, including at Standard Life Investments, where he built up the successful MyFolio franchise.

Meanwhile, the winner of the Outstanding Contribution to the Investment Industry Award was Gary Potter, who is one of the founding judges for these awards. The judges said he is passionate about the sector, his clients, his team, and educating people about the value of active fund management. He is always trying to do the right things for the right reasons and they described him as a "multi-manager to the masses".

Finally, for the second year of the Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion in the Investment Industry Award, the judges wanted to honour Nichola Pease for her work championing diversity and inclusion for over three decades and making a real impact. This has included pushing for change at board level during her time as a non-executive director at Schroders and now chairman at Jupiter, with impressive results. They also wanted to commend her work as co-founder and now chair of Investment 20/20, which is focused on creating a more diverse and inclusive industry.

For more information about the awards and to see the shortlist, visit the awards website here.

Winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

Equities

UK Growth

Winner: MI Chelverton UK Equity Growth Fund

Highly commended: Slater Recovery Fund

UK Smaller Companies

Winner: VT Teviot UK Smaller Companies Fund

Highly commended: Liontrust UK Micro Cap Fund

UK Equity Income

Winner: Allianz UK Listed Equity Income Fund

Highly commended: LF Gresham House UK Multi Cap Income Fund

Global Income

Winner: Guinness Global Equity Income Fund

Global Growth

Winner: Royal London Global Equity Select Fund

Highly commended: Brown Advisory Global Leaders Fund

Europe

Winner: Liontrust European Dynamic Fund

Highly commended: Comgest Growth Europe ex UK Fund

North America

Winner: Legg Mason ClearBridge US Equity Sustainability Leaders Fund

Japan

Winner: Pictet - Japanese Equity Selection Fund

Highly commended: FSSA Japan Focus Fund as part of the First Sentier Group

Asia Pacific ex Japan

Winner: Fidelity Asia Pacific Opportunities Fund

Highly commended: Matthews Asia ex Japan Dividend Fund

China

Winner: Allianz All China Equity Fund

Highly commended: Matthews Asia Funds China Fund

India

Winner: India Acorn ICAV - Ashoka India Opportunities Fund

Emerging Markets

Winner: GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Bonds

£ Strategic Bond

Winner: Aegon Strategic Bond Fund

£ Corporate Bond

Winner: Jupiter Corporate Bond Fund

Highly commended: Royal London Sterling Credit Fund

£ High Yield Bond

Winner: Schroder High Yield Opportunities Fund

Highly commended: Liontrust GF High Yield Bond Fund

Global Bond

Winner: Waverton Global Strategic Bond Fund

Highly commended: FTF Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund and Lord Abbett Multi Sector Income Fund

Global Corporate Bond

Winner: Robeco Global Credits Fund

Highly commended: PGIM Global Corporate Bond Fund

Global High Yield Bond

Winner: AXA World Fund US Dynamic High Yield Bonds Fund

Highly commended: PGIM Broad Market U.S High Yield Bond Fund

Global Emerging Market Bond

Winner: Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund

Highly commended: M&G Emerging Markets Bond Fund

Multi-Asset and Absolute Return

Mixed Investment 0-35% Shares

Winner: Goldman Sachs Global Multi Asset Conservative Portfolio

Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares

Winner: Waverton Multi Asset Income Fund

Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares

Winner: Premier Miton Diversified Growth Fund

Flexible Investment

Winner: BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Growth Fund

Absolute Return

Winner: BlackRock European Absolute Alpha Fund

Group award

Group of the Year

Winner: Liontrust

Highly commended: Royal London Asset Management

Special awards

Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement Award

Winners: Paul Causer and Paul Read

Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement Award

Winner: Gary Greenberg

Outstanding Investment Industry Achievement Award

Winner: Bambos Hambi

Outstanding Contribution to the Investment Industry

Winner: Gary Potter

Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion in the Investment Industry

Winner: Nichola Pease