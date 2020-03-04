fundraising
Sarah Bates: Filling the funding void left by the Presidents Club
The Diversity Project co-founder on changing industry for the better
Skydive and 'sing-a-thon' to raise money for CASCAID
CEO leads daring 15,000ft jump for charity
Aviva Investors plans Mount Toubkal climb for CASCAID
Intrepid team to scale Atlas Mountains for charity
VCTs see record fundraise for 2018/19 tax year
Highest since 2005/6
CASCAID nears £1m target as more fundraising events revealed
New events include 24-hour karaoke session
Investment trust round-up: the biggest stories of the closed-ended sector in 2018
It has been a busy year for the closed-ended sector having celebrated its 150th anniversary and seeing the largest number of IPOs in over a decade. Check out our gallery showcasing the biggest investment trust stories of 2018.
Barclays raises over £22k following '50 shades of blue diligence' for CASCAID
Challenge completed in 12 hours
Update: Merian Chrysalis trust caps fee for first 12 months
First day of dealing today
CASCAID's Hyde Park fun run pushes fundraising for GOSH over £650,000
RBC Race for the Kids
Traditional equity trusts enjoy resurgence in 2018 but alternatives retain their allure
Twelve trusts launched so far this year
Diversity Project charity on track to fill £1m funding gap left by Presidents Club
£500,000 raised so far
Team RWC to cycle from Biarritz to Barcelona for The Oscar Foundation
Will climb the Pyrenees
Video: Keeping up with CASCAID - the abseil challenge
Industry members abseil down Broadgate Tower
CASCAID raises over £500k in two months; Calls for participants for 5k fun run in October
Number of challenges already completed
Video: Keeping up with CASCAID - the ping-pong challenge
Hosted by Legg Mason
Gallery: The Great British Pub Quiz in aid of CASCAID
Highlights from this year's event
Investment Week raises over £12k for CASCAID at Great British Pub Quiz
Raising money for GOSH
CASCAID surpasses £300k fundraising; Call for volunteers for upcoming challenges
24-hour ping-pong with Legg Mason
CASCAID 2018 fundraising initiatives unveiled at Great Ormond Street Hospital launch
Fun runs and boat races among fundraisers
How will demand for VCTs and EISs hold up in 2018/19?
Tax-efficient investment commentators predict demand for venture capital trusts (VCTs) will be "huge" this tax year but warn fundraising levels could be hit by a lack of available capacity and other pressures from new rules.
VCT fundraising in 2017/18 hits second highest level on record
Just shy of 2005/6 tax year's £779m figure
Pedal the Pond: Team break world record as they complete crossing in 40 days
Raised over £167,000
VCT fundraising almost doubles on last year
VCTs currently 'in the limelight'