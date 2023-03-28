Managers increasingly look towards private wealth for capital raising

Private capital 'challenging'

Fund managers are leveraging scale and their brand to 'raise capital directly from high-net-worth individuals'
Fund managers are increasingly pivoting towards the private wealth industry when it comes to capital raising, as it has become more difficult to achieve the same from institutional investors and private capital, a report by data provider Preqin found.

The shift is being caused by institutional investors approaching their long-term strategic asset allocation targets as well as facing economic headwinds, making it much more difficult to raise capital from them, the report said.

Additionally, companies are staying private for longer and an increasing portion of value creation is "potentially being created outside of public markets", Preqin said.

Nevertheless, Preqin said that capital raising from private capital will continue to grow, just at a much slower pace.

Preqin's Fundraising from Private Wealth report forecasted institutional global private capital fundraising will grow to $1.6trn by 2027, from $1.1trn in 2022. This would result in a "relatively muted" compound annual growth rate of 3.6%, representing a "material slowdown" from the 11.7% seen between 2015 and 2021, the data company said.

Retail investors set to drive next wave of alternatives AUM growth

Individual investors' allocation to alternative investments has been kept below 5%, but larger fund managers are leading the way in the private wealth space.

According to data from Preqin , KKR has already raised $66bn from private wealth and expects 30% to 50% of its fundraising to come from this space in the next few years.

Similarly, Apollo Global Management has aimed to raise $50bn of retail capital between 2022 and 2026.

Some large fund managers are even building dedicated private wealth teams, such as Blackstone, which has 300 employees globally and has raised $48bn in 2022 alone.

Deep Dive: Private markets take steps towards the 'mainstreaming' of ESG

Preqin explained that the shift towards private wealth is also facilitated by a more favourable global regulatory landscape.

Regulators' proactive stance is proving reassuring for fund managers, as they are also broadening access for individual investors and increasing the number of suitable vehicles in the market.

Cameron Joyce, SVP, deputy head of research insights at Preqin, said that so far, fund managers have only been scratching the surface "compared with the potential that the private wealth space offers".

"We are seeing larger fund managers leverage scale and their brand to raise capital directly from high-net-worth individuals. However, the emergence of tech-driven intermediaries in the space promises to allow a much wider array of fund managers to diversify their investor base," he added.

