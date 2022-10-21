Octopus Investments launches £35m VCT fundraise

This is the second round of fundraising for the VCT in almost exactly 12 months, having engaged in a £40m fundraising this time last year.

Apollo VCT focuses on fast-growing B2B software businesses and is run by an 11 strong investment team at Octopus Ventures, led by Richard Court.

The VCT invests in early-stage businesses which are therefore higher risk, but the investment group argued they still tend to be more established with existing recurring revenues and have the potential for significant expansion.

Octopus Investments launches £20m joint fundraising

Indeed, Court said that over the past year B2B software has "proved itself to be a very resilient, robust sector, providing plentiful opportunities to invest in exciting high-growth technology companies".

In the past 12 months, the fund has made ten new additions to the portfolio, bringing the total number of holdings up to 43 after it sold out of three companies last year.

Looking ahead, Court said that amidst the market headwinds in the first half of the year the fund was able to deliver, adding that and investors who had been willing to take on the VCTs higher risk had been "rewarded".

This did not translate to a totally bullish outlook from Court, as he said there were "undoubtedly some clouds on the horizon", specifically a "challenging macroeconomic outlook".

Guinness launches £10m offer for new VCT

He said that during prior periods of economic uncertainty, the technology sector has continued to innovate and invest and he remained confident the same pattern would continue this time.

Indeed, Court said the Octopus team was still seeing a "strong pipeline" of "interesting technology businesses coming through".

The manager added: "In five to ten years, we will be talking about the businesses that invested for growth throughout this period. With lower entry valuations becoming the new normal, now is the time for investors to invest in those future winners."

The minimum investment amount for Apollo VCT is £5,000.