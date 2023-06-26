Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023 - on the night gallery

Industry

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023 - on the night gallery

Ceremony on 22 June

clock 26 June 2023 • 1 min read
It's too warm for a tinfoil hat, but...

Markets

It's too warm for a tinfoil hat, but...

Rethinking risk

clock 26 June 2023 • 4 min read
Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

Investment

Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

Ceremony in London on 22 June

clock 23 June 2023 • 5 min read
Investment Week to support Sarah de Lagarde and London's Air Ambulance at Fund Manager Awards

Industry

Investment Week to support Sarah de Lagarde and London's Air Ambulance at Fund Manager Awards

Ceremony on 23 June

clock 06 June 2023 • 2 min read
Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

Investment

Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

Ceremony on 22 June

clock 06 March 2023 • 10 min read
Save the date for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

Investment

Save the date for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

Time to unmask the winning fund managers of 2023

clock 20 February 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

BlackRock closes EM fund following poor value assessment findings

21 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23 preview: What should investors expect?

21 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Four Graphs explaining government bonds

21 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

abrdn CEO blocked from selling investment management business by board

20 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Anne Richards steps down as Fidelity International CEO

20 November 2023 • 1 min read
Trustpilot