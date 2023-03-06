Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

Investment Week is pleased to announce the shortlist for the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023.
A flagship event for the investment industry for over a quarter of a century, the Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards honour fund managers who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors.
We will announce the winners at a special ceremony on 22 June at the Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London.
Our awards shortlists are constructed using data provided by our partner Morningstar. The award winners are then decided by a panel of over 50 fund selectors drawn from across the investment industry, who judge categories in their specialist areas of interest.
We are also pleased to have the support of our long-standing advisory panel of senior fund selectors.
Methodology
To be considered for the awards, funds must be UK-authorised and FCA-recognised with distributor status and aimed at retail/wholesale investors. They should also be £50m in size or above at 31 January 2023.
They must also have a three-year track record at 31 January 2023 with the same managers/team. We will look at the record of named managers on the fund.
A weighted score is given to each fund's percentile ranking within qualifying Investment Association sectors over each of the three discrete years to 31 January 2023. These are sectors which we can map to our Fund Manager of the Year categories. The exception is the India category which ranks qualifying funds in the Morningstar India peer group.
There is a 20% weighting to the percentile ranking during the 12 months to 31 January 2021, 30% to 31 January 2022, and 40% to the period to 31 January 2023. In addition, a 10% weighting is given to the fund's Sortino ratio to give an indication of relative risk.
This creates a combined score and the top scoring funds are then included in the shortlists for the awards. The shortlist for the Group of the Year category is based on the number of shortlisted funds in the category lists.
With special thanks to our event partner Morningstar for providing the data and statistics.
Managers of the shortlisted funds are then invited to respond to an online questionnaire which asks further in-depth questions about the management team, portfolio, contributing factors to performance, risk management and ESG integration to help the judges in their deliberations.
On the night, we will also be presenting special awards for Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement, Outstanding Contribution to the Industry and Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion in the Investment Industry. There are no shortlists for these awards and they will be decided by the judging panel.
FINALISTS 2023
Equities
UK All Companies
- abrdn UK Value Equity fund
- Artemis SmartGARP UK Equity fund
- Artemis UK Select fund
- Invesco UK Opportunities fund
- J O Hambro Capital Management UK Dynamic fund
- Jupiter UK Special Situations fund
- Schroder Prime UK Equity fund
- Schroder Recovery fund
- TM CRUX UK Special Situations fund
UK Smaller Companies
- Artemis UK Smaller Companies fund
- Fidelity UK Smaller Companies fund
- IFSL Marlborough Nano Cap Growth fund
- LF Gresham House UK Smaller Companies fund
- Liontrust UK Smaller Companies fund
- TM Stonehage Fleming AIM fund
- VT Teviot UK Smaller Companies fund
UK Equity Income
- abrdn UK High Income Equity fund
- Allianz UK Listed Equity Income fund
- Jupiter Income Trust
- LF Canlife UK Equity Income fund
- Merian UK Equity Income fund
- Schroder Income fund
- TM Redwheel UK Equity Income fund
- UBS UK Equity Income fund
Global Equity
- BlackRock Global Unconstrained Equity fund
- Credo Global Equity fund
- Dodge & Cox Worldwide Global Stock fund
- Fidelity Funds - Global Industrials fund
- MFS Meridian Funds Contrarian Value fund
- Pictet-Premium Brands fund
- Robeco BP Global Premium Equities fund
- Royal London Global Equity Select fund
- Wellington Climate Strategy fund
- Wellington Global Stewards fund
Global Income
- Artemis Global Income fund
- Aviva Investors Global Equity Income fund
- Capital Group World Dividend Growers fund
- Guinness Global Equity Income fund
- Invesco Global Equity Income fund
- Kempen (Lux) Global High Dividend fund
- M&G Global Dividend fund
- Schroder Global Equity Income fund
- TB Saracen Global Income and Growth fund
Europe
- J O Hambro Capital Management Continental European fund
- Legal & General European Equity Income fund
- LF Brook Continental European fund
- LF Lightman European fund
- Liontrust European Dynamic fund
- MI Chelverton European Select fund
- Schroder European Recovery fund
- Wellington Strategic European Equity fund
North America
- BlackRock US Opportunities fund
- BNY Mellon U.S. Equity Income fund
- Dodge & Cox Worldwide US Stock fund
- Natixis International funds (Lux) I - Harris Associates U.S. Value Equity fund
- Robeco BP US Large Cap Equities fund
- T. Rowe Price funds OEIC US Large Cap Value Equity fund
- VT De Lisle America fund
Asia Pacific ex Japan
- Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity fund
- Fidelity Asia Pacific Opportunities fund
- Fidelity Funds - Asian Smaller Companies fund
- Invesco Asian fund
- Jupiter Asian Income fund
- M&G Asian fund
- Schroder Asian Income fund
- Schroder Institutional Pacific fund
China
- Allianz China Equity fund
- Comgest Growth China fund
- FSSA All China fund
- FSSA Greater China Growth fund
- GAM Multistock - China Evolution Equity fund
- Matthews Asia Funds China fund
- Polar Capital China Stars fund
- Schroder International Selection Fund Greater China fund
- Wellington All-China Focus Equity fund
Japan
- Allianz Japan Equity fund
- BNY Mellon Japan Small Cap Equity Focus fund
- Goldman Sachs Japan Equity Partners Portfolio
- LF Morant Wright Nippon Yield fund
- M&G Japan fund
- M&G Japan Smaller Companies fund
- Man GLG Japan CoreAlpha fund
- New Capital Japan Equity fund
- Pictet-Japanese Equity Selection fund
India
- Ashoka WhiteOak India Opportunities fund
- Franklin India fund
- Jupiter India Select fund
- Kotak funds - India Midcap fund
- Liontrust India fund
- Mirae Asset Global Discovery fund - ESG India Sector Leader Equity fund
- Mirae Asset India Mid Cap Equity fund
- Robeco Indian Equities fund
- Stewart Investors Indian Subcontinent Sustainability fund
Global Emerging Markets
- Aberdeen Standard SICAV I - Emerging Markets Smaller Companies fund
- Artemis SmartGARP Global Emerging Markets Equity fund
- BNY Mellon Emerging Income fund
- Eaton Vance International (Ireland) Parametric Emerging Markets fund
- Invesco Global Emerging Markets fund
- JPMorgan Funds - Emerging Markets Small Cap fund
- M&G Global Emerging Markets fund
- Robeco QI Emerging Conservative Equities fund
- Templeton Emerging Markets Smaller Companies fund
Specialist
Commodities and Natural Resources
- Barings Global Agriculture fund
- Barings Global Resources fund
- BlackRock Global funds - World Energy fund
- BlackRock Global funds - World Mining fund
- BlackRock Natural Resources Growth & Income fund
- Guinness Global Energy fund
- Lazard Commodities fund
- Multicooperation GAM Commodity fund
- Schroder International Selection fund Global Energy fund
Bonds
£ Corporate Bond
- abrdn Sterling Short Dated Corporate Bond fund
- Artemis Corporate Bond fund
- AXA Sterling Credit Short Duration Bond fund
- BNY Mellon Global Credit fund
- Fidelity Short Dated Corporate Bond fund
- IFSL Church House Investment Grade Fixed Interest fund
- M&G Short Dated Corporate Bond fund
- Vontobel fund - Global Corporate Bond fund
£ Strategic Bond
- Close Select Fixed Income fund
- Invesco Monthly Income Plus fund
- Legal & General Strategic Bond fund
- M&G UK Inflation Linked Corporate Bond fund
- Merian Global Strategic Bond fund
- Raymond James funds Reams Unconstrained Bond fund
- Royal London Sterling Extra Yield Bond fund
- Schroder Strategic Credit fund
Global Bonds
- BlueBay Investment Grade Global Aggregate Bond fund
- Dodge & Cox Worldwide Global Bond fund
- MFS Meridian Funds - Limited Maturity fund
- Morgan Stanley Investment funds - Global Fixed Income Opportunities fund
- Neuberger Berman Strategic Income fund
- PIMCO GIS Diversified Income Duration Hedged fund
- Royal London Global Bond Opportunities fund
- Waverton Global Strategic Bond fund
Emerging Market Debt
- Barings Emerging Markets Debt Short Duration fund
- BlueBay Emerging Market Bond fund
- BlueBay Emerging Market High Yield Corporate Bond fund
- Capital Group Emerging Markets Debt fund
- Eaton Vance International (Ireland) Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities fund
- M&G Emerging Markets Bond fund
- Pictet Emerging Local Currency Debt fund
- Pictet Short Term Emerging Corporate Bonds fund
- Vontobel fund - Emerging Markets Corporate Bond fund
High Yield Bond
- AXA World Funds - US Dynamic High Yield Bonds fund
- Barings U.S. High Yield Bond fund
- Candriam Bonds Global High Yield fund
- JSS Bond - USD High Yield fund
- Neuberger Berman Short Duration High Yield SDG Engagement fund
- PGIM Broad Market US High Yield Bond fund
- PGIM European High Yield Bond fund
- Schroder International Selection Fund Global High Yield fund
- T. Rowe Price funds SICAV - Global High Yield Bond fund
Global Corporate Bond
- Allspring (Lux) Worldwide fund - USD Investment Grade Credit fund
- Capital Group US Corporate Bond fund (LUX)
- MFS Meridian Funds - U.S. Corporate Bond fund
- Muzinich Global Short Duration Investment Grade fund
- Pictet Global Sustainable Credit fund
- PIMCO GIS Global Investment Grade Credit fund
- Robeco Global Credits fund
- Schroder International Selection Fund EURO Corporate Bond fund
- Vanguard Global Credit Bond fund
Absolute Return and Managed Sectors
Managed - 0-35% Shares
- Fidelity Multi Asset Open Defensive fund
- Legal & General Mixed Investment Income 0-35% fund
- LF Canlife Portfolio III fund
- Ninety One Diversified Income fund
- Premier Miton Defensive Multi Asset fund
- Royal London GMAP Defensive fund
- Thesis Brunsdon Cautious Growth fund
- VT Brompton Cautious fund
- VT Esprit Careful Growth fund
Managed - 20-60% Shares
- Courtiers Total Return Cautious Risk fund
- Legal & General Future World Sustainable Opportunities fund
- LF Ruffer Total Return fund
- MI Hawksmoor The Vanbrugh fund
- PIMCO GIS Global Core Asset Allocation fund
- Premier Miton Diversified Cautious Growth fund
- Schroder MM Diversity fund
- Waverton Multi-Asset Income fund
Managed - 40-85% Shares
- BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Balanced fund
- Courtiers Total Return Balanced Risk fund
- Jupiter Merlin Balanced Portfolio
- LF Canlife Portfolio VI fund
- LF Waverton Portfolio fund
- M&G Episode Growth fund
- Orbis OEIC Global Balanced fund
- Premier Miton Diversified Growth fund
Flexible Investment
- 7IM AAP Adventurous fund
- abrdn Multi-Manager Equity Managed Portfolio
- BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Growth fund
- JSS Investmentfonds II - JSS Sustainable Equity - Global Multi-Factor
- LF Odey Opus fund
- M&G Managed Growth fund
- Ninety One Global Macro Allocation fund
- TB Wise Multi-Asset Growth fund
Absolute Return
- AQR Systematic Total Return UCITS fund
- BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Diversified Return fund
- GAM Star Global Rates fund
- Jupiter Merian Global Equity Absolute Return fund
- LF Brook Absolute Return fund
- Liontrust GF European Strategic Equity fund
- Polar Capital Global Absolute Return fund
- TM Tellworth UK Select fund
- UBS (Irl) Investor Selection - Global Equity Long Short fund
Group of the Year (based on shortlisted funds)
- abrdn
- Artemis
- BlackRock
- BNY Mellon Investment Management
- Fidelity International
- Invesco
- Jupiter
- M&G Investments
- Pictet Asset Management
- Robeco
- Schroders