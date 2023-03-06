Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

A flagship event for the investment industry for over a quarter of a century, the Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards honour fund managers who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors.

We will announce the winners at a special ceremony on 22 June at the Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Our awards shortlists are constructed using data provided by our partner Morningstar. The award winners are then decided by a panel of over 50 fund selectors drawn from across the investment industry, who judge categories in their specialist areas of interest.

We are also pleased to have the support of our long-standing advisory panel of senior fund selectors.

Methodology

To be considered for the awards, funds must be UK-authorised and FCA-recognised with distributor status and aimed at retail/wholesale investors. They should also be £50m in size or above at 31 January 2023.

They must also have a three-year track record at 31 January 2023 with the same managers/team. We will look at the record of named managers on the fund.

A weighted score is given to each fund's percentile ranking within qualifying Investment Association sectors over each of the three discrete years to 31 January 2023. These are sectors which we can map to our Fund Manager of the Year categories. The exception is the India category which ranks qualifying funds in the Morningstar India peer group.

There is a 20% weighting to the percentile ranking during the 12 months to 31 January 2021, 30% to 31 January 2022, and 40% to the period to 31 January 2023. In addition, a 10% weighting is given to the fund's Sortino ratio to give an indication of relative risk.

This creates a combined score and the top scoring funds are then included in the shortlists for the awards. The shortlist for the Group of the Year category is based on the number of shortlisted funds in the category lists.

With special thanks to our event partner Morningstar for providing the data and statistics.

Managers of the shortlisted funds are then invited to respond to an online questionnaire which asks further in-depth questions about the management team, portfolio, contributing factors to performance, risk management and ESG integration to help the judges in their deliberations.

On the night, we will also be presenting special awards for Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement, Outstanding Contribution to the Industry and Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion in the Investment Industry. There are no shortlists for these awards and they will be decided by the judging panel.

If you have been shortlisted and have any questions about the next stages please email Isabella Gahagan.

For more information about the awards and the ceremony, visit the awards website here.

FINALISTS 2023

Equities

UK All Companies

abrdn UK Value Equity fund

Artemis SmartGARP UK Equity fund

Artemis UK Select fund

Invesco UK Opportunities fund

J O Hambro Capital Management UK Dynamic fund

Jupiter UK Special Situations fund

Schroder Prime UK Equity fund

Schroder Recovery fund

TM CRUX UK Special Situations fund

UK Smaller Companies

Artemis UK Smaller Companies fund

Fidelity UK Smaller Companies fund

IFSL Marlborough Nano Cap Growth fund

LF Gresham House UK Smaller Companies fund

Liontrust UK Smaller Companies fund

TM Stonehage Fleming AIM fund

VT Teviot UK Smaller Companies fund

UK Equity Income

abrdn UK High Income Equity fund

Allianz UK Listed Equity Income fund

Jupiter Income Trust

LF Canlife UK Equity Income fund

Merian UK Equity Income fund

Schroder Income fund

TM Redwheel UK Equity Income fund

UBS UK Equity Income fund

Global Equity

BlackRock Global Unconstrained Equity fund

Credo Global Equity fund

Dodge & Cox Worldwide Global Stock fund

Fidelity Funds - Global Industrials fund

MFS Meridian Funds Contrarian Value fund

Pictet-Premium Brands fund

Robeco BP Global Premium Equities fund

Royal London Global Equity Select fund

Wellington Climate Strategy fund

Wellington Global Stewards fund

Global Income

Artemis Global Income fund

Aviva Investors Global Equity Income fund

Capital Group World Dividend Growers fund

Guinness Global Equity Income fund

Invesco Global Equity Income fund

Kempen (Lux) Global High Dividend fund

M&G Global Dividend fund

Schroder Global Equity Income fund

TB Saracen Global Income and Growth fund

Europe

J O Hambro Capital Management Continental European fund

Legal & General European Equity Income fund

LF Brook Continental European fund

LF Lightman European fund

Liontrust European Dynamic fund

MI Chelverton European Select fund

Schroder European Recovery fund

Wellington Strategic European Equity fund

North America

BlackRock US Opportunities fund

BNY Mellon U.S. Equity Income fund

Dodge & Cox Worldwide US Stock fund

Natixis International funds (Lux) I - Harris Associates U.S. Value Equity fund

Robeco BP US Large Cap Equities fund

T. Rowe Price funds OEIC US Large Cap Value Equity fund

VT De Lisle America fund

Asia Pacific ex Japan

Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity fund

Fidelity Asia Pacific Opportunities fund

Fidelity Funds - Asian Smaller Companies fund

Invesco Asian fund

Jupiter Asian Income fund

M&G Asian fund

Schroder Asian Income fund

Schroder Institutional Pacific fund

China

Allianz China Equity fund

Comgest Growth China fund

FSSA All China fund

FSSA Greater China Growth fund

GAM Multistock - China Evolution Equity fund

Matthews Asia Funds China fund

Polar Capital China Stars fund

Schroder International Selection Fund Greater China fund

Wellington All-China Focus Equity fund

Japan

Allianz Japan Equity fund

BNY Mellon Japan Small Cap Equity Focus fund

Goldman Sachs Japan Equity Partners Portfolio

LF Morant Wright Nippon Yield fund

M&G Japan fund

M&G Japan Smaller Companies fund

Man GLG Japan CoreAlpha fund

New Capital Japan Equity fund

Pictet-Japanese Equity Selection fund

India

Ashoka WhiteOak India Opportunities fund

Franklin India fund

Jupiter India Select fund

Kotak funds - India Midcap fund

Liontrust India fund

Mirae Asset Global Discovery fund - ESG India Sector Leader Equity fund

Mirae Asset India Mid Cap Equity fund

Robeco Indian Equities fund

Stewart Investors Indian Subcontinent Sustainability fund

Global Emerging Markets

Aberdeen Standard SICAV I - Emerging Markets Smaller Companies fund

Artemis SmartGARP Global Emerging Markets Equity fund

BNY Mellon Emerging Income fund

Eaton Vance International (Ireland) Parametric Emerging Markets fund

Invesco Global Emerging Markets fund

JPMorgan Funds - Emerging Markets Small Cap fund

M&G Global Emerging Markets fund

Robeco QI Emerging Conservative Equities fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Smaller Companies fund

Specialist

Commodities and Natural Resources

Barings Global Agriculture fund

Barings Global Resources fund

BlackRock Global funds - World Energy fund

BlackRock Global funds - World Mining fund

BlackRock Natural Resources Growth & Income fund

Guinness Global Energy fund

Lazard Commodities fund

Multicooperation GAM Commodity fund

Schroder International Selection fund Global Energy fund

Bonds

£ Corporate Bond

abrdn Sterling Short Dated Corporate Bond fund

Artemis Corporate Bond fund

AXA Sterling Credit Short Duration Bond fund

BNY Mellon Global Credit fund

Fidelity Short Dated Corporate Bond fund

IFSL Church House Investment Grade Fixed Interest fund

M&G Short Dated Corporate Bond fund

Vontobel fund - Global Corporate Bond fund

£ Strategic Bond

Close Select Fixed Income fund

Invesco Monthly Income Plus fund

Legal & General Strategic Bond fund

M&G UK Inflation Linked Corporate Bond fund

Merian Global Strategic Bond fund

Raymond James funds Reams Unconstrained Bond fund

Royal London Sterling Extra Yield Bond fund

Schroder Strategic Credit fund

Global Bonds

BlueBay Investment Grade Global Aggregate Bond fund

Dodge & Cox Worldwide Global Bond fund

MFS Meridian Funds - Limited Maturity fund

Morgan Stanley Investment funds - Global Fixed Income Opportunities fund

Neuberger Berman Strategic Income fund

PIMCO GIS Diversified Income Duration Hedged fund

Royal London Global Bond Opportunities fund

Waverton Global Strategic Bond fund

Emerging Market Debt

Barings Emerging Markets Debt Short Duration fund

BlueBay Emerging Market Bond fund

BlueBay Emerging Market High Yield Corporate Bond fund

Capital Group Emerging Markets Debt fund

Eaton Vance International (Ireland) Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities fund

M&G Emerging Markets Bond fund

Pictet Emerging Local Currency Debt fund

Pictet Short Term Emerging Corporate Bonds fund

Vontobel fund - Emerging Markets Corporate Bond fund

High Yield Bond

AXA World Funds - US Dynamic High Yield Bonds fund

Barings U.S. High Yield Bond fund

Candriam Bonds Global High Yield fund

JSS Bond - USD High Yield fund

Neuberger Berman Short Duration High Yield SDG Engagement fund

PGIM Broad Market US High Yield Bond fund

PGIM European High Yield Bond fund

Schroder International Selection Fund Global High Yield fund

T. Rowe Price funds SICAV - Global High Yield Bond fund

Global Corporate Bond

Allspring (Lux) Worldwide fund - USD Investment Grade Credit fund

Capital Group US Corporate Bond fund (LUX)

MFS Meridian Funds - U.S. Corporate Bond fund

Muzinich Global Short Duration Investment Grade fund

Pictet Global Sustainable Credit fund

PIMCO GIS Global Investment Grade Credit fund

Robeco Global Credits fund

Schroder International Selection Fund EURO Corporate Bond fund

Vanguard Global Credit Bond fund





Absolute Return and Managed Sectors

Managed - 0-35% Shares

Fidelity Multi Asset Open Defensive fund

Legal & General Mixed Investment Income 0-35% fund

LF Canlife Portfolio III fund

Ninety One Diversified Income fund

Premier Miton Defensive Multi Asset fund

Royal London GMAP Defensive fund

Thesis Brunsdon Cautious Growth fund

VT Brompton Cautious fund

VT Esprit Careful Growth fund

Managed - 20-60% Shares

Courtiers Total Return Cautious Risk fund

Legal & General Future World Sustainable Opportunities fund

LF Ruffer Total Return fund

MI Hawksmoor The Vanbrugh fund

PIMCO GIS Global Core Asset Allocation fund

Premier Miton Diversified Cautious Growth fund

Schroder MM Diversity fund

Waverton Multi-Asset Income fund

Managed - 40-85% Shares

BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Balanced fund

Courtiers Total Return Balanced Risk fund

Jupiter Merlin Balanced Portfolio

LF Canlife Portfolio VI fund

LF Waverton Portfolio fund

M&G Episode Growth fund

Orbis OEIC Global Balanced fund

Premier Miton Diversified Growth fund

Flexible Investment

7IM AAP Adventurous fund

abrdn Multi-Manager Equity Managed Portfolio

BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Growth fund

JSS Investmentfonds II - JSS Sustainable Equity - Global Multi-Factor

LF Odey Opus fund

M&G Managed Growth fund

Ninety One Global Macro Allocation fund

TB Wise Multi-Asset Growth fund

Absolute Return

AQR Systematic Total Return UCITS fund

BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Diversified Return fund

GAM Star Global Rates fund

Jupiter Merian Global Equity Absolute Return fund

LF Brook Absolute Return fund

Liontrust GF European Strategic Equity fund

Polar Capital Global Absolute Return fund

TM Tellworth UK Select fund

UBS (Irl) Investor Selection - Global Equity Long Short fund

Group of the Year (based on shortlisted funds)