Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

A flagship event for the investment industry for over a quarter of a century, this year's ceremony was hosted by TV presenter Claudia Winkleman at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

The awards evening included a presentation by Baroness Helena Morrissey on the Diversity Project's Pathway Programme to help increase the number of female fund managers. Our chosen charities for the night were Sarah de Lagarde and London's Air Ambulance.

Judging process

The Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards honour fund managers who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors. Our awards shortlists were constructed using data provided by our partner Morningstar using the methodology you can find here.

Managers of the shortlisted funds were invited to respond to an online questionnaire which asked further in-depth questions about the management team, portfolio, contributing factors to performance, risk management and ESG integration to help the judges in their deliberations.

Award winners were then decided by a panel of over 70 fund selectors drawn from across the investment industry, who judged categories in their specialist areas of interest. We were also pleased to have the support of our long-standing advisory panel of senior fund selectors. You can view the judges here.

Special awards

This year's Group of the Year Award was presented to M&G Investments. The judges were very impressed by this group's breadth of success, with a high number of shortlisted funds across different categories, adding this group is experiencing a turnaround which is delivering. Highly Commended in the Group of the Year category was awarded to Schroders.

Investment Week also presented a number of special awards on the night. The Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement Award was given to Harry Nimmo from abrdn. The judges wanted to reward a fund manager who has been loyal to his firm and his clients for over 30 years. "He is passionate about his role and has been a vocal advocate for small-cap investing," they said. "He has built a number of franchises and helped mentor up-and-coming fund managers, leaving a lasting legacy." Read our recent interview with Harry Nimmo here.

Meanwhile, the Outstanding Contribution to the Investment Industry Award was presented to Helen Wagstaff, co-founder of Marketing in Partnership (MiP). The judges wanted "to honour someone who has brought out the values we have as an industry, including collaboration and doing what is right". Helen has promoted the industry talking to each another for a number of years, culminating in her leading role bringing the sector together through CASCAID, which has raised an amazing £5m for a number of charities.

Finally, the Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion in the Investment Industry accolade was awarded to City Hive and was collected on the night by co-CEOs Bev Shah and Mandy Kirby. The judges wanted to recognise a small group that has made a big impact in raising awareness and engaging the wider investment industry about the benefits of diversity and inclusion. The judges said: "They are always pushing forward for change, including launching their new ACT Framework, which creates an industry standard."

You can find more information about the awards here.

Winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

Equities

UK All Companies

Winner: Jupiter UK Special Situations Fund

Highly commended: Invesco UK Opportunities Fund

UK Smaller Companies

Winner: Fidelity UK Smaller Companies Fund

UK Equity Income

Winner: Merian UK Equity Income Fund

Highly commended: Schroder Income Fund

Global Equity

Winner: Royal London Global Equity Select Fund

Highly commended: MFS Meridian® Funds - Contrarian Value Fund

Global Income

Winner: Schroder Global Equity Income Fund

Highly commended: Guinness Global Equity Income Fund

Europe

Winner: Liontrust European Dynamic Fund

North America

Winner: BNY Mellon US Equity Income Fund

Asia Pacific ex Japan

Winner: Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund

Highly commended: M&G Asian Fund

China

Winner: FSSA Greater China Growth Fund

Japan

Winner: M&G Japan Fund

India

Winner: Stewart Investors Indian Subcontinent Sustainability Fund

Global Emerging Markets

Winner: Artemis SmartGARP Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Highly commended: Invesco Global Emerging Markets Fund

Specialist

Commodities and Natural Resources

Winner: BlackRock Global Funds - World Mining Fund

Highly commended: Barings Global Resources Fund

Bonds

£ Corporate Bond

Winner: Artemis Corporate Bond Fund

£ Strategic Bond

Winner: Merian Global Strategic Bond Fund

Highly commended: Legal & General Strategic Bond Fund

Global Bonds

Winner: Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds Global Bond Fund

Emerging Market Debt

Winner:Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund

Highly commended: BlueBay Emerging Market Bond Fund

High Yield Bond

Winner: Candriam Bonds Global High Yield Fund

Global Corporate Bond

Winner: Capital Group US Corporate Bond Fund (LUX)

Highly commended: Muzinich Global Short Duration Investment Grade Fund

Absolute Return and Managed

Managed - 0-35% Shares

Winner: Ninety One Diversfied Income Fund

Managed - 20-60% Shares

Winner: LF Ruffer Total Return Fund

Managed - 40-85% Shares

Winner: Orbis OEIC Global Balanced Fund

Highly commended: BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Balanced Fund

Flexible Investment

Winner: TB Wise Multi-Asset Growth Fund

Absolute Return

Winner: TM Tellworth UK Select Fund

Highly commended: Polar Capital Global Absolute Return Fund

Special Awards

Group of the Year

Winner: M&G Investments

Highly commended: Schroders

Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement Award

Harry Nimmo, abrdn

Outstanding Contribution to the Investment Industry

Helen Wagstaff, co-founder of Marketing in Partnership Ltd

Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion in the Investment Industry

City Hive