Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

Investment Week was pleased to honour the winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023 at a special ceremony on 22 June.
A flagship event for the investment industry for over a quarter of a century, this year's ceremony was hosted by TV presenter Claudia Winkleman at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London.
The awards evening included a presentation by Baroness Helena Morrissey on the Diversity Project's Pathway Programme to help increase the number of female fund managers. Our chosen charities for the night were Sarah de Lagarde and London's Air Ambulance.
Judging process
The Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards honour fund managers who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors. Our awards shortlists were constructed using data provided by our partner Morningstar using the methodology you can find here.
Managers of the shortlisted funds were invited to respond to an online questionnaire which asked further in-depth questions about the management team, portfolio, contributing factors to performance, risk management and ESG integration to help the judges in their deliberations.
Award winners were then decided by a panel of over 70 fund selectors drawn from across the investment industry, who judged categories in their specialist areas of interest. We were also pleased to have the support of our long-standing advisory panel of senior fund selectors. You can view the judges here.
Special awards
This year's Group of the Year Award was presented to M&G Investments. The judges were very impressed by this group's breadth of success, with a high number of shortlisted funds across different categories, adding this group is experiencing a turnaround which is delivering. Highly Commended in the Group of the Year category was awarded to Schroders.
Investment Week also presented a number of special awards on the night. The Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement Award was given to Harry Nimmo from abrdn. The judges wanted to reward a fund manager who has been loyal to his firm and his clients for over 30 years. "He is passionate about his role and has been a vocal advocate for small-cap investing," they said. "He has built a number of franchises and helped mentor up-and-coming fund managers, leaving a lasting legacy." Read our recent interview with Harry Nimmo here.
Meanwhile, the Outstanding Contribution to the Investment Industry Award was presented to Helen Wagstaff, co-founder of Marketing in Partnership (MiP). The judges wanted "to honour someone who has brought out the values we have as an industry, including collaboration and doing what is right". Helen has promoted the industry talking to each another for a number of years, culminating in her leading role bringing the sector together through CASCAID, which has raised an amazing £5m for a number of charities.
Finally, the Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion in the Investment Industry accolade was awarded to City Hive and was collected on the night by co-CEOs Bev Shah and Mandy Kirby. The judges wanted to recognise a small group that has made a big impact in raising awareness and engaging the wider investment industry about the benefits of diversity and inclusion. The judges said: "They are always pushing forward for change, including launching their new ACT Framework, which creates an industry standard."
You can find more information about the awards here.
Winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023
Equities
UK All Companies
Winner: Jupiter UK Special Situations Fund
Highly commended: Invesco UK Opportunities Fund
UK Smaller Companies
Winner: Fidelity UK Smaller Companies Fund
UK Equity Income
Winner: Merian UK Equity Income Fund
Highly commended: Schroder Income Fund
Global Equity
Winner: Royal London Global Equity Select Fund
Highly commended: MFS Meridian® Funds - Contrarian Value Fund
Global Income
Winner: Schroder Global Equity Income Fund
Highly commended: Guinness Global Equity Income Fund
Europe
Winner: Liontrust European Dynamic Fund
North America
Winner: BNY Mellon US Equity Income Fund
Asia Pacific ex Japan
Winner: Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund
Highly commended: M&G Asian Fund
China
Winner: FSSA Greater China Growth Fund
Japan
Winner: M&G Japan Fund
India
Winner: Stewart Investors Indian Subcontinent Sustainability Fund
Global Emerging Markets
Winner: Artemis SmartGARP Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund
Highly commended: Invesco Global Emerging Markets Fund
Specialist
Commodities and Natural Resources
Winner: BlackRock Global Funds - World Mining Fund
Highly commended: Barings Global Resources Fund
Bonds
£ Corporate Bond
Winner: Artemis Corporate Bond Fund
£ Strategic Bond
Winner: Merian Global Strategic Bond Fund
Highly commended: Legal & General Strategic Bond Fund
Global Bonds
Winner: Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds Global Bond Fund
Emerging Market Debt
Winner:Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund
Highly commended: BlueBay Emerging Market Bond Fund
High Yield Bond
Winner: Candriam Bonds Global High Yield Fund
Global Corporate Bond
Winner: Capital Group US Corporate Bond Fund (LUX)
Highly commended: Muzinich Global Short Duration Investment Grade Fund
Absolute Return and Managed
Managed - 0-35% Shares
Winner: Ninety One Diversfied Income Fund
Managed - 20-60% Shares
Winner: LF Ruffer Total Return Fund
Managed - 40-85% Shares
Winner: Orbis OEIC Global Balanced Fund
Highly commended: BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Balanced Fund
Flexible Investment
Winner: TB Wise Multi-Asset Growth Fund
Absolute Return
Winner: TM Tellworth UK Select Fund
Highly commended: Polar Capital Global Absolute Return Fund
Special Awards
Group of the Year
Winner: M&G Investments
Highly commended: Schroders
Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement Award
Harry Nimmo, abrdn
Outstanding Contribution to the Investment Industry
Helen Wagstaff, co-founder of Marketing in Partnership Ltd
Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion in the Investment Industry
City Hive