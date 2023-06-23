Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

Ceremony in London on 22 June

clock • 5 min read
Winners announced for Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023
Image:

Winners announced for Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

Investment Week was pleased to honour the winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023 at a special ceremony on 22 June.

A flagship event for the investment industry for over a quarter of a century, this year's ceremony was hosted by TV presenter Claudia Winkleman at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

The awards evening included a presentation by Baroness Helena Morrissey on the Diversity Project's Pathway Programme to help increase the number of female fund managers. Our chosen charities for the night were Sarah de Lagarde and London's Air Ambulance.

Judging process

The Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards honour fund managers who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors. Our awards shortlists were constructed using data provided by our partner Morningstar using the methodology you can find here

Managers of the shortlisted funds were invited to respond to an online questionnaire which asked further in-depth questions about the management team, portfolio, contributing factors to performance, risk management and ESG integration to help the judges in their deliberations.  

Award winners were then decided by a panel of over 70 fund selectors drawn from across the investment industry, who judged categories in their specialist areas of interest. We were also pleased to have the support of our long-standing advisory panel of senior fund selectors. You can view the judges here.

Special awards

This year's Group of the Year Award was presented to M&G Investments. The judges were very impressed by this group's breadth of success, with a high number of shortlisted funds across different categories, adding this group is experiencing a turnaround which is delivering. Highly Commended in the Group of the Year category was awarded to Schroders.

Investment Week also presented a number of special awards on the night. The Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement Award was given to Harry Nimmo from abrdn. The judges wanted to reward a fund manager who has been loyal to his firm and his clients for over 30 years.  "He is passionate about his role and has been a vocal advocate for small-cap investing," they said. "He has built a number of franchises and helped mentor up-and-coming fund managers, leaving a lasting legacy." Read our recent interview with Harry Nimmo here

Meanwhile, the Outstanding Contribution to the Investment Industry Award was presented to Helen Wagstaff, co-founder of Marketing in Partnership (MiP). The judges wanted "to honour someone who has brought out the values we have as an industry, including collaboration and doing what is right". Helen has promoted the industry talking to each another for a number of years, culminating in her leading role bringing the sector together through CASCAID, which has raised an amazing £5m for a number of charities.

Finally, the Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion in the Investment Industry accolade was awarded to City Hive and was collected on the night by co-CEOs Bev Shah and Mandy Kirby.  The judges wanted to recognise a small group that has made a big impact in raising awareness and engaging the wider investment industry about the benefits of diversity and inclusion. The judges said: "They are always pushing forward for change, including launching their new ACT Framework, which creates an industry standard." 

You can find more information about the awards here

Winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

Equities                    

UK All Companies      

Winner: Jupiter UK Special Situations Fund

Highly commended: Invesco UK Opportunities Fund

              

UK Smaller Companies          

Winner: Fidelity UK Smaller Companies Fund

              

UK Equity Income      

Winner: Merian UK Equity Income Fund

Highly commended: Schroder Income Fund

              

Global Equity

Winner: Royal London Global Equity Select Fund

Highly commended: MFS Meridian® Funds - Contrarian Value Fund

              

Global Income             

Winner: Schroder Global Equity Income Fund

Highly commended: Guinness Global Equity Income Fund

              

Europe             

Winner: Liontrust European Dynamic Fund

              

North America            

Winner: BNY Mellon US Equity Income Fund

              

Asia Pacific ex Japan 

Winner: Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund

Highly commended: M&G Asian Fund

              

China  

Winner: FSSA Greater China Growth Fund

              

Japan  

Winner: M&G Japan Fund

              

India   

Winner: Stewart Investors Indian Subcontinent Sustainability Fund

              

Global Emerging Markets     

Winner: Artemis SmartGARP Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Highly commended: Invesco Global Emerging Markets Fund

              

Specialist               

Commodities and Natural Resources           

Winner: BlackRock Global Funds - World Mining Fund

Highly commended: Barings Global Resources Fund

              

Bonds            

£ Corporate Bond      

Winner: Artemis Corporate Bond Fund

              

£ Strategic Bond         

Winner: Merian Global Strategic Bond Fund

Highly commended: Legal & General Strategic Bond Fund

              

Global Bonds 

Winner: Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds Global Bond Fund

              

Emerging Market Debt           

Winner:Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities Fund

Highly commended: BlueBay Emerging Market Bond Fund

              

High Yield Bond          

Winner: Candriam Bonds Global High Yield Fund

              

Global Corporate Bond           

Winner: Capital Group US Corporate Bond Fund (LUX)

Highly commended: Muzinich Global Short Duration Investment Grade Fund

              

Absolute Return and Managed                   

Managed - 0-35% Shares      

Winner: Ninety One Diversfied Income Fund

                     

Managed - 20-60% Shares   

Winner: LF Ruffer Total Return Fund

                    

Managed - 40-85% Shares   

Winner: Orbis OEIC Global Balanced Fund

Highly commended: BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Balanced Fund

              

Flexible Investment  

Winner: TB Wise Multi-Asset Growth Fund

              

Absolute Return         

Winner: TM Tellworth UK Select Fund

Highly commended: Polar Capital Global Absolute Return Fund

              

Special Awards            

Group of the Year       

Winner: M&G Investments

Highly commended: Schroders

              

Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement Award  

Harry Nimmo, abrdn

              

Outstanding Contribution to the Investment Industry      

Helen Wagstaff, co-founder of Marketing in Partnership Ltd

              

Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion in the Investment Industry

City Hive

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

Editor-in-Chief at Investment Week, Professional Adviser, and COVER

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

Investment Week to support Sarah de Lagarde and London's Air Ambulance at Fund Manager Awards

The Big Interview: Newton CEO Munro on banks, adjusting to a new regime and 60/40

More on Investment

'Volatility and inflation are certainly impacting investors’ short-term outlook but longer-term they are more optimistic about returns.'
Investment

Investors still expect double-digit returns despite economic turmoil

Natixis Investment Managers research

Cristian Angeloni
clock 21 June 2023 • 2 min read
In its monthly European Fund Flow Report, LSEG Lipper found bond funds had taken in €13.3bn in the previous month and €77.5bn since the year began.
Investment

LSEG Lipper: Bond funds take lion's share of asset flows for 2023

Best-selling asset in May

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 21 June 2023 • 2 min read
The global advantage: investing in credit opportunities
Investment

The global advantage: investing in credit opportunities

PIMCO's Anna Dragesic and Terry Oh discuss how investors should adapt their portfolios amid a looming recession

PIMCO
clock 15 June 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

23 June 2023 • 5 min read
02

Bank of England increases rates by 50bps to 5%

22 June 2023 • 2 min read
03

Industry Voice: 'Nature positive' will be the new 'net zero'

22 June 2023 • 6 min read
04

Bank of England is running out of ideas to tackle inflation

22 June 2023 • 4 min read
05

Investors losing interest in ESG impact of their investments

22 June 2023 • 2 min read
06

Harry Nimmo: 'I'm not ruling out a comeback'

21 June 2023 • 8 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot