Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023 - on the night gallery

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023 - on the night

A flagship event for the investment industry for over a quarter of a century, this year's ceremony was hosted by TV presenter Claudia Winkleman at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

The awards evening included a presentation by Baroness Helena Morrissey on the Diversity Project's Pathway Programme to help increase the number of female fund managers. Our chosen charities for the night were Sarah de Lagarde and London's Air Ambulance.

Investment Week also presented a number of special awards on the night. This year's Group of the Year Award was presented to M&G Investments.

The Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement Award was given to Harry Nimmo from abrdn.

Meanwhile, the Outstanding Contribution to the Investment Industry Award was presented to Helen Wagstaff, co-founder of Marketing in Partnership (MiP).

Finally, the Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion in the Investment Industry accolade was awarded to City Hive and was collected on the night by co-CEOs Bev Shah and Mandy Kirby.

