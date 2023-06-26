Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023 - on the night gallery

Ceremony on 22 June

clock • 1 min read
Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023 - on the night
Fmoty2023 021 580x358
Fmoty2023 001 580x358
Fmya2023misc 34 580x358
Fmoty2023 029 580x358
Fmoty2023 049 580x358
Fmya2023misc 68 580x358
Fmoty2023 055 580x358
Fmoty2023 060 580x358
Fmoty2023 061 580x358
Fmoty2023 075 580x358
Fmoty2023 078 580x358
Fmoty2023 119 580x358
Fmoty2023 164 580x358
Fmoty2023 169 580x358
Fmya2023misc 233 580x358
Fmoty2023 177 580x358
Fmya2023misc 179 580x358
Fmya2023misc 213 580x358
Fmya2023misc 219 580x358
Fmoty2023 242 580x358
Fmya2023misc 245 580x358
Fmoty2023 winner 025outstandingcontribution 580x358
Fmoty2023 winner 024outstandingfundmanagerachievementaward 580x358
Fmoty2023 winner 026diversityinclusion 580x358
Fmya2023misc 320 580x358
Fmya2023misc 338 580x358
Fmya2023misc 342 580x358
Fmya2023misc 349 580x358
Fmya2023misc 361 580x358
Fmya2023misc 367 580x358
Fmya2023misc 372 580x358
Fmya2023misc 382 580x358
Investment Week celebrated the winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023 at a glittering ceremony in London on 22 June.

A flagship event for the investment industry for over a quarter of a century, this year's ceremony was hosted by TV presenter Claudia Winkleman at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

The awards evening included a presentation by Baroness Helena Morrissey on the Diversity Project's Pathway Programme to help increase the number of female fund managers. Our chosen charities for the night were Sarah de Lagarde and London's Air Ambulance.

Investment Week also presented a number of special awards on the night. This year's Group of the Year Award was presented to M&G Investments.

The Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement Award was given to Harry Nimmo from abrdn. 

Meanwhile, the Outstanding Contribution to the Investment Industry Award was presented to Helen Wagstaff, co-founder of Marketing in Partnership (MiP). 

Finally, the Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion in the Investment Industry accolade was awarded to City Hive and was collected on the night by co-CEOs Bev Shah and Mandy Kirby.  

To read about all this year's award winners, click here

