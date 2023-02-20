Save the date for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

A flagship event for the investment industry for over a quarter of a century, this year's awards will take place on Thursday 22 June at the Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

The Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards honour fund managers and groups at the top of their game who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors and whom the judging panel believe have the potential to continue to outperform in the future.

This year's shortlist will be announced in the coming weeks, constructed using data provided by our partner Morningstar.

The award winners are then decided by a panel of over 50 fund selectors drawn from across the investment industry, who judge categories in their specialist areas of interest. We are also pleased to have the support of our long-standing advisory panel of senior fund selectors.

If you want to reserve your table early, please contact [email protected]