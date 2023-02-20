Save the date for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

Time to unmask the winning fund managers of 2023

clock • 1 min read
Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023
Image:

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

Investment Week is delighted to announce the date and venue for this year's Fund Manager of the Year Awards, so save the date in your diary for the biggest event in the investment industry calendar.

A flagship event for the investment industry for over a quarter of a century, this year's awards will take place on Thursday 22 June at the Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

The Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards honour fund managers and groups at the top of their game who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors and whom the judging panel believe have the potential to continue to outperform in the future.

This year's shortlist will be announced in the coming weeks, constructed using data provided by our partner Morningstar.

The award winners are then decided by a panel of over 50 fund selectors drawn from across the investment industry, who judge categories in their specialist areas of interest. We are also pleased to have the support of our long-standing advisory panel of senior fund selectors.

If you want to reserve your table early, please contact [email protected]

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Rebecca Hancock

View profile
More from Rebecca Hancock

Enter now for the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2023

Meet the expert panel sharing their perspectives on Sustainable-Investment.com

More on Investment

Nick Wood, Quilter Cheviot
Investment

Selectors on Screen: Quilter Cheviot's Wood on the manager merry-go-round, thematics and active prospects

Interview series with fund selectors

Katrina Lloyd
clock 21 February 2023 • 1 min read
Investment Week's Funds to Watch conference returns this spring
Investment

Investment Week's Funds to Watch conference returns this spring

Discover the funds that will drive future returns

Jasmine Parmar
clock 20 February 2023 • 2 min read
Industry Voice: 60/40 portfolios: end of the road?
Investment

Industry Voice: 60/40 portfolios: end of the road?

As fixed income failed as a refuge from cratering stock markets in 2022, how can multi-asset investors earn genuine diversification and stable returns?

Aurèle Storno, Lombard Odier Investment Managers
Aurèle Storno, Lombard Odier Investment Managers
clock 20 February 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA sets out ideas for post-Brexit rules of UK asset management sector

20 February 2023 • 2 min read
02

Link and FCA update on Woodford investigation 'raises more questions than it answers'

20 February 2023 • 3 min read
03

Carmignac head of UK distribution Robson exits

20 February 2023 • 1 min read
04

FCA approaches conclusion on Woodford enforcement

20 February 2023 • 1 min read
05

Harcus Parker calls on Home REIT to explain link between Bluestar and Alvarium

21 February 2023 • 1 min read
06

Credit Suisse appoints sole head of global equities following co-head departure

20 February 2023 • 1 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot