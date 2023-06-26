Think back to the summer of 2016, the bookies told us the odds of the UK voting to leave the EU were slim, yet on 23 June 2016 that was the reality the country woke up to.



The year prior, when Donald Trump launched his presidential campaign from the lobby of Trump Tower, it was the cannon fodder for comedy sketches for weeks.

Simon (Reeve) says: 'We need some seriously inspiring leadership'

Fast forward to now, and his supporters are calling for four more years.



In late 2019, when the first reports of an unknown virus began to pick up momentum, no one predicted a global lockdown and the first major healthcare pandemic in almost a century.



The fact that ‘unprecedented' was the word of the year in 2020 is an ironic metaphor here.



When Russia was carrying out ‘military testing' on the borders of Ukraine, the consensus was ‘of course they won't invade'.



Now it is 484 days later, and counting, of active war in Europe.



My point being (I'll get there), is that we have become worse at properly appreciating the fact that not only can the outlier situations happen, but they have consistently been happening more frequently.



This is not an attempt to be a scaremonger; it is more of a musing on how ‘well' risk is actually regarded.

'Fighting a losing battle'

One manager I spoke to recently, told me that prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he did not give any credence or thought to the risk of an entire asset class having its value written down to virtually zero overnight, but when Russian equities were frozen almost instantaneously, even the less than 1% chance this could happen now feels like a high level of risk.



Just this week, pretty much everyone had been anticipating a 25bp hike from the Bank of England, but instead the Bank pushed ahead with a "sledgehammer approach", bumping it up by 50bps.



This put rates at 5% and has done little to lessen the stress on mortgage rates.



Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst interactive investor, said those seeking to remortgage and aspiring homebuyers have "found themselves in the clutches of a mortgage affordability squeeze not felt since the aftermath of the ill-fated Mini Budget back in September last year and the sub-prime crisis, which erupted back in 2007".



Reference to two other scenarios we didn't fully appreciate the potential scale of, it just seems that whether it is the powers that be think the UK is on a better path regarding inflation, or hopes that climate change will somehow get sorted, we've all been pretty poor at preparing for the fact that what you think is an outlier scenario can actually come about.

Returning the focus to Woodford investors

This is not my doomsayer audition, nor am I at all promoting reacting heavily to every dip or worry in the market at all.



I just think that maybe, we all need to get a bit better at looking at the whole picture, including the niggly, potential one offs.



Arguably, this is something the winners at last night's Fund Manager of the Year Awards are real experts at doing.



In its 25th year, the annual awards honoured fund managers who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors, as well as supporting the wider network of their teams and new talent in the industry.



There were several special judges' awards on the night as well, including the Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement Award, which was given to Harry Nimmo from abrdn.



I had the chance to sit down with the former small-cap manager recently to take a look back at his 30-year career, and his plans for the future (potentially one in the asset management space again).

Harry Nimmo: 'I'm not ruling out a comeback'

A core theme of this year's awards was celebrating diversity and inclusion, which our editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd rightly said was something to be highlighted on a continuous basis and not just at DE&I-dedicated events.



In keeping with that, the awards partnered with Diversity Project's Pathway Programme, and chair Helena Morrissey spoke about the progress she hoped the initiative would have in helping drive, not only having more women in the room at future awards, but more leading female fund managers winning them as well.



An irony hung in the air however, as the industry gathered to celebrate (and I'm sure for some bemoan) the achievements of its peers and mark the progressive and positive changes to the makeup of the asset management space, all while we sat around the corner from Odey Asset Management's offices, the site at the centre of recent, disturbing allegations.



While progress had been made, there is clearly a lot of work to be done as a collective industry.



Initiatives such as the Diversity Project's SafeSpace is one example of how the industry can become safer for everyone involved, offering support to anyone experiencing prejudice of any sort in financial services.



But as Morrissey said, it should be no replacement for firms prioritising the welfare and safeguarding of their own staff.

This article was first published on 23 June as part of the Friday Briefing series, which is available exclusively to IW members each week. Sign up here to receive the Friday Briefing to your inbox each week.