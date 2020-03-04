Frontier Markets
How fixed income managers are maintaining returns in 2020 and beyond
$12trn of global bonds trading with sub-zero yields
Investors must not get carried away with growth recovery
Not all economic indicators have turned green
A tale of two sectors: The future of frontier and small emerging markets
Why the time has come for smaller countries to shine
Gallery: 11 outlooks for asset classes, themes and investing styles in 2020
Senior fund managers and economists discuss biggest headwinds and tailwinds
The opportunities in the Gulf markets
Saudi Arabia's successful 'Future Investment Initiative' ('Davos in the desert') last month and the much-anticipated listing of Aramco have reminded us of the potential of the Gulf region for investors.
Update: Schroders completes acquisition of majority stake in impact investor BlueOrchard
Expands sustainability offering
Turkey: Beginning of the end or yet another chapter?
'Muddle-through' scenario for the economy
New connections: Why emerging markets are winners of the 5G revolution
Spread of new technologies
MSCI Kuwait Index to be reclassified to EM status by end of 2019
Subject to same NIN cross trades availability
New horizons: Which frontier markets could be the winners in 2019?
The hotspots to look out for
The case for the next generation of emerging markets
New contenders for investment opportunities
RWC to launch EM fund with focus on 'next generation' markets
Expected to launch on 20 March
How have frontier market changes impacted portfolios?
Increase in 'crossover' economies
What can strengthen the case for emerging markets?
One of the biggest concerns for emerging markets investors will always be political risk. The relative stability of developed markets in Europe and North America - although notably even that cannot be taken for granted right now either - is not a luxury...
Board of BlackRock Emerging Europe trust offers shareholders rollover into group's Frontiers vehicle
Both co-managed by Sam Vecht
Somerset Capital Management launches frontier markets fund
Mixed growth/value portfolio
Mobius Capital Partners hires ex-Neptune Indian equities head Kunal Desai
Fourth manager to join
MSCI upgrade paves way for Saudi Arabia-focused funds
Added to MSCI Emerging Markets index
The frontiers set to cash in on China's $6trn 'Silk Road' initiative
'One Belt, One Road'
NN IP expands EMD team with JP Morgan hire
Specialising in frontier markets
Gallery: Six reasons the emerging markets rally will continue in 2018
Emerging and frontier market equities saw strong performance in 2017
Industry Voice: Inefficiencies In Frontier Markets
We Go Further
BMO soft-closes $1bn LGM Frontier Markets strategy
Reached $1bn in AUM